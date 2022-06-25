Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu expose Turkey's expanionism.

.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed the bigotry of Turkish foreign policy during a speech to members of the ruling party in Malatya.
Çavuşoğlu stated that "we have a responsibility towards our history, as well as for our future. Because there is a Turkey that is bigger than Turkey. Let us not forget that there is a bigger Turkey than our country. That is the reason why we cannot be trapped in our borders. "
