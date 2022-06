Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu expose Turkey's expanionism.

this is a twisting of words by Greek Right wingers. The Foreign Minister is speaking with regards to Turkey as a geopolitical actor and as a significant middle power, not a matter of claiming territory. Turkey is living up to its treaty obligations, ironically its the greeks who are militarizing islands, which they signed treaties saying they would not militarize. Right Wing Greeks are creating a boogeyman, b/c Mitsotakis needs average greeks to be paranoid, so he can stop the slide in the polls.