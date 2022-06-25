What's new

Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu expose Turkey's expanionism.

.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed the bigotry of Turkish foreign policy during a speech to members of the ruling party in Malatya.
Çavuşoğlu stated that "we have a responsibility towards our history, as well as for our future. Because there is a Turkey that is bigger than Turkey. Let us not forget that there is a bigger Turkey than our country. That is the reason why we cannot be trapped in our borders. "

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1540749160701317121
 
Turkey seeks to…..expand in old Ottomans borders, according to its neo-ottoman doctrine, which doctrine is proven…
  • institutionally ("Mavi Vatan-type dogma" and "Mîsâk-ı Millî national borders"),
  • verbally (eg Cavousglou's statements, threats of war, etc) and
  • in the field (invasions, air and sea violations, casus belli)

1656193318358.png


1656193357736.png
 
There you are,they openly say it now.

Some years ago,we had Erdogan talk about the "borders of their heart",then they started talking about "Blue Homeland",now they can't be "caged inside their borders".

And then you have Akar going like "hey Greece,don't buy weapons,hey Greece don't have garrisons on the islands,hey Greece don't why do your politicians visit the islands?"
 
There you are,they openly say it now.

Some years ago,we had Erdogan talk about the "borders of their heart",then they started talking about "Blue Homeland",now they can't be "caged inside their borders".

And then you have Akar going like "hey Greece,don't buy weapons,hey Greece don't have garrisons on the islands,hey Greece don't why do your politicians visit the islands?"
Since 2016, Erdogan has been saying this openly, at least domestic with "Mavi Vatan-type dogma" and "Mîsâk-ı Millî national borders of his heart.
Νow if some(specially EU) want to ostrich in terms of clear turkish foreign policy, then the surprises they will face will be bigger than those of Putin.
 
Turkey has every right to protect their beautiful history, culture and way of life. Why don't the west stay in the west and not meddle in the Muslim lands by promoting extremists, separatism, secularism, just about anything to destroy others.
 
this is a twisting of words by Greek Right wingers. The Foreign Minister is speaking with regards to Turkey as a geopolitical actor and as a significant middle power, not a matter of claiming territory. Turkey is living up to its treaty obligations, ironically its the greeks who are militarizing islands, which they signed treaties saying they would not militarize. Right Wing Greeks are creating a boogeyman, b/c Mitsotakis needs average greeks to be paranoid, so he can stop the slide in the polls.

 

