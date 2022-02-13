Turkish flag projected on Burj Khalifa before President Erdogan's visit to UAE

The Turkish flag and the Turkish "Hoşgeldiniz" text were projected onto the Burj Khalifa, the symbol building of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), before President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the country.Ambassador Tunçer shared video with:"A historic day in Türkiye-UAE relations. UAE’s warm welcome to President Erdoğan.."President Erdoğan will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 14-15, upon the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.During the meetings to be held within the scope of President Erdogan's visit, bilateral relations between Turkiye and the UAE will be evaluated in all aspects, and opportunities for developing cooperation will be discussed.Erdogan will also go to the World Fair "EXPO 2020 Dubai" and visit the exhibition area of Turkiye on February 15, which is determined as the "Turkiye National Day".Relationships between UAE-TR are quickly repairing in the background as well as mutual gestures.