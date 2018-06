Turkey set to receive its first F-35 fighter jets, despite congressional opposition

The two fifth-generation jets are the first of what NATO member and F-35 program partner Turkey hopes will be the start of a 100-strong fleet.

Both House and Senate versions of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act contain restrictions on Turkey's participation in the F-35 program due to Ankara's plan to buy Russia's advanced S-400 air defense system.

'A really nasty fight'