What's new

Turkish F-16s are going to Greece

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,976
16
10,632
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Turkish F-16s are going to Greece as part of NATO Tiger Meet 2022 Exercise

Tiger Meet, which is among NATO's planned exercises, will be held in Greece this year. The exercise will be hosted by the 335th Mira Squadron of the Greek Air Force (HAF). The main base of the exercise will be Araxos Air Base in western Greece.

The 192nd Squadron "Tiger" (192. Filo "Kaplan") will participate in the exercise from Turkey. The 192nd Squadron has F-16C/D Block 50+ Fighting Falcon fighter jets.



TIGER MEET PROGRAM:

On a typical Tiger Meet flying program you will find all possible combat training. Due to the growing helicopter force within the Tigers and their heavy use in today’s conflicts, they are integrated within the mission as Forward Air Controllers, insertion and extraction of ground forces, or in a CSAR role. Beside their work within the COMAO's the helicopter force often practices with local army (special) forces.

Whenever possible, Tiger Meets are incorporated into larger scale exercises like Clean Hunter 01, Anatolian Eagle, and Daring Eagle 02. During an average 2 week Tiger meet not less than 800 sorties are typically flown by the Tigers. No need to say that people involved in mission planning and aircraft maintenance also have a busy working schedule.

UMET8809.jpg

KT%20NTM2021%2012gruppo%20EF2000%20A2A%20special%20paint.jpg

KT%20NTM2021%20335M%20F16%203ship%20A2A.jpg

192Filo%20formation%20A2A%20NTM2014.jpg

31Smd%20F-16%20Blackbird%20A2A.jpg

EC05-330%20NTM2008.jpg


Tiger Meets | NATO Tigers

www.natotigers.org www.natotigers.org
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Thailand plans to procure eight American F-35 fighter aircraft to replace F-16
Replies
2
Views
452
Polestar 2
P
F-22Raptor
Dyess B-1Bs Fly 31-Hour Mission in Exercise With Japanese F-16s
Replies
0
Views
141
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
Akatosh
Greece, Israel, India & others to participate in joint air force exercises
Replies
14
Views
766
Foinikas
F
dBSPL
Forbes: Greece Will Need To Upgrade Its Navy To Keep Up With Turkey’s
Replies
9
Views
412
Foinikas
F
dBSPL
KARTAL | National Warning, Command and Control System
Replies
2
Views
493
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom