Turkish F-16s are going to Greece as part of NATO Tiger Meet 2022 ExerciseTiger Meet, which is among NATO's planned exercises, will be held in Greece this year. The exercise will be hosted by the 335th Mira Squadron of the Greek Air Force (HAF). The main base of the exercise will be Araxos Air Base in western Greece.The 192nd Squadron "Tiger" (192. Filo "Kaplan") will participate in the exercise from Turkey. The 192nd Squadron has F-16C/D Block 50+ Fighting Falcon fighter jets.TIGER MEET PROGRAM:On a typical Tiger Meet flying program you will find all possible combat training. Due to the growing helicopter force within the Tigers and their heavy use in today’s conflicts, they are integrated within the mission as Forward Air Controllers, insertion and extraction of ground forces, or in a CSAR role. Beside their work within the COMAO's the helicopter force often practices with local army (special) forces.Whenever possible, Tiger Meets are incorporated into larger scale exercises like Clean Hunter 01, Anatolian Eagle, and Daring Eagle 02. During an average 2 week Tiger meet not less than 800 sorties are typically flown by the Tigers. No need to say that people involved in mission planning and aircraft maintenance also have a busy working schedule.