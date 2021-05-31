What's new

TURKISH EW SYSTEMS - The Unseen Force Behind Recent Turkish Drone Successes

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,155
-1
6,738
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
In recent months we have seen extensive news coverage of real combat footage of Turkish drones, namely TB2 and ANKA, in Syria, in Libya, and most recently in Karabagh, Azerbaijan. These real-time war images showed that tanks, armored vehicles, artillery pieces, ammunition depots, trucks, and even bunkers are all decimated with armed TB2 and ANKA drones. Of course, during these drone strikes, heavy casualties are inflicted on the soldiers or paramilitary forces on the ground. But one of the weapon systems that is not mentioned in the above casualty list was air defense systems which were supposed to protect the battlefield from drones like TB2 or ANKA. Why have they failed? What could be the reason(s) that some of these SA-22 Pantsir, SA-15 TOR, SA-8 Gecko, SA-17 Buk, or even Armenian SA-20 (S-300) fell victim to TB2 and ANKA strikes.

www.defenceturkey.com

TURKISH EW SYSTEMS - The Unseen Force Behind Recent Turkish Drone Successes

www.defenceturkey.com www.defenceturkey.com
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
12,401
16
31,752
Country
United States
Location
United States
And, EW was the "unnamed hero" behind Pak's success against the Indian-Israili joint ops against Pak between 02-26-19 and 02-28-19. The most advanced Israili system - SOMs, EW, Radars, IFFs, ADs, AWACS etc.- miserably failed in tandem....

No Muslim EW, no Victory against the Kufr...
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,155
-1
6,738
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
According to open sources again, KORAL is so powerful that it can perform electronic attacks up to 150-200km against RF threats.



This is really strong EW system, not much systems can do this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom