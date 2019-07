they had to for their long term survival. they were an emergency force to deal with ISIS. as the American developed politically correct Iraqi army disintegrated and proved completely useless.



now that ISIS has been out down like rabied dogs. they don't have a legitimate reason to exist anymore. the Iraqi government would lose legitimacy if it kept a mostly shia militia to the side working parrarel to the Iraqi army.



Now all those loyal shia militia officers and soldiers are part of the Iraqi army. have enormous influence in the army and government and long term can secure their survival and influence.



now they are the Iraqi army instead of an un-official militia. this was their only logical move in post isis Iraq.

