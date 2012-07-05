Turkish Economy - News & Updates

Since there are no sticky threads about Turkey's economy and economical developments, i would like for a moderator to make this thread sticky, where we can post economy related developments.I would like to start by posting overall indicators of Turkey's economy - export, import, GDP, PPP etc.First let us look at Turkey's export diversification since this is a vital figure:As you can see we produce a number of things. But most importantly our biggest markets are motor vehicles, electronic products, textile, and some natural mineral and steel production. Food does account a very small percentage of total export which is because food products are of little value per ton, compared to autovehicles and electronic products.Next graph shoes the development from 1995 to 2009:There has been a boom in export since 2001. In 2001 our export total value was $35 billion whereas in 2009 this amount counted almost $110 bio more than tripled. But we can clearly observe that the economic crises has hurt our export, though not significantly.Moreover in the graph above we observe that auto vehicle and electronic equipment production is increasingly becoming dominant in our export share.Lastly let us look at our import development, since export-import balance is vital for economy as well:The import has also increased significantly since 2002 and topped in 2007 to almost $150 bio, but rightly fell to $120 in 2009. As you can see the electronic (the blue) dominates our imports but petrolium accounts for a large part too.Conclusion:We need to continue our export growth and export should be above import, which seems is happening as we speak. After the serial production of Altay, Atak and Anka our military industry will experience a significant boost.Turkey is today the second most populous country in Europe with the youngest population and in a couple of decades or so we can pass aging Germany (even in Germany, the biggest minority are Turkish around 5 mio - and young!). That means if Turkey can continue to be on the right track concerning the economic developments, it will attract much more students, businessmen etc. since the potential is growing by the day. Turkey will in 30-40 years probably be the wealthiest country in Middle East (which it already is) and Europe (if we don't count Russia). Therefore Turkey will play a much bigger role in the near future (our role is already being acknowledged).My point is, if we as a country can learn to live in peace with each other no matter religious belief or ethnicity we will outmatch EU and be the new center of attention on how to cope with future difficulties. But firstly we need to get rid of our own problems (PKK, neighbours like Syria, Armenia and Iraq). That is why the region plays an uttermost importance for the development. Even though tides are pretty high in Syria, Iraq and Greece the zero-problem foreign policy is definately a step in the right direction . Because we can't be a regional power without developing friendly ties with our neighbours.