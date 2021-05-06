What's new

Turkish drone manufacturer making remote combat fighter

Turkey’s Baykar reveals its future unmanned combat aircraft
By Colton Jones- Jul 20, 2021


A Turkish drone maker will combine its skillset in advanced technology weapons, autonomous systems with Ukrainian-made jet engines to develop new unmanned combat aircraft.

Turkey’s Baykar has begun the conceptual design phase of what it hopes will become the jet-powered unmanned aircraft system, better known as Combat Unmanned Aerial System (MİUS).

The company also has released an official rendering of its future unmanned fighter jet, which shows new combat drones during sorties from TCG Anadolu, Turkey’s first amphibious assault ship.
This new aircraft reportedly will work at an altitude of at least 40,000 feet with a weapon payload of 1,5 tons (able to carry air-to-air missiles, high load precision bombs, cruise missiles) and fly at 1,4 Mach speeds. MİUS will be equipped with AI 25 turbofan engine developed by the Ukrainian Ivchenko Progress company.

It will be able to conduct operations on its own with AI features and fly with the existing F-16s and later the 5th gen.
