What's new

Turkish Directed Energy Weapons

ELTurco

ELTurco

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2013
861
-2
1,096
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Turkish High Power Laser Weapon System Project

http://tubitak.gov.tr/sites/default/files/tbtkardeb-savtag-1007-yglls-cagri-130524.pdf


yaglazer_zpsef40a77a.jpg



They are working on laser weapons 72 months development time.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Casus Belli

Casus Belli

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
393
11
1,652
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Turkey's Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology Nihat Ergun said Monday Turkey would complete the project of producing laser guns in 5 years.

Ergun stated Turkey was among the developing powers in the world and said demands in fields of defence industry were subjects of researches by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and later turned into products.

"Laser guns are significant defence weapons to annihilate drones and guided missiles," said Ergun. "US leading, there are many countries doing research and developing laser guns. Turkey is one of those countries soon to have its own laser guns. I hope, the project will be completed in the next 5 years. This is not a project of mass production, it is a 'research and development' project. The production planning will be made following the results of research and development process."
 
Hyperion

Hyperion

RETIRED TTA
Jun 4, 2012
12,565
26
38,173
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
This project was fist started by my friends at ODTU in 1995 (it was shut down 7 times before that due to pressure by US embassy). Later in 1999 it was transferred to TUBITAK, I think as part of new optronics division. The people who worked on it's precursor technologies were all Physics & Maths Olympiads. I also played a small insignificant role @ the beginning in setting up computational lab.

Casus Belli said:
Turkey's Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology Nihat Ergun said Monday Turkey would complete the project of producing laser guns in 5 years.

Ergun stated Turkey was among the developing powers in the world and said demands in fields of defence industry were subjects of researches by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and later turned into products.

"Laser guns are significant defence weapons to annihilate drones and guided missiles," said Ergun. "US leading, there are many countries doing research and developing laser guns. Turkey is one of those countries soon to have its own laser guns. I hope, the project will be completed in the next 5 years. This is not a project of mass production, it is a 'research and development' project. The production planning will be made following the results of research and development process."
Click to expand...
 
atatwolf

atatwolf

BANNED
Jul 15, 2012
6,965
-19
8,910
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Is this not the same guy who said Turkey would have space ships if they weren't stopped by outside powers?Any way, looking forward to it.
 
tesla

tesla

FULL MEMBER
Aug 31, 2010
1,597
1
1,688
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
InvisbleSoldier said:
another joke
Click to expand...

have you read it complateley bro the minister says that
I hope, the project will be completed in the next 5 years. This is not a project of mass production, it is a 'research and development' project. The production planning will be made following the results of research and development process."
 
Nishan_101

Nishan_101

BANNED
Nov 23, 2007
3,853
-18
1,021
Casus Belli said:
Turkey's Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology Nihat Ergun said Monday Turkey would complete the project of producing laser guns in 5 years.

Ergun stated Turkey was among the developing powers in the world and said demands in fields of defence industry were subjects of researches by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and later turned into products.

"Laser guns are significant defence weapons to annihilate drones and guided missiles," said Ergun. "US leading, there are many countries doing research and developing laser guns. Turkey is one of those countries soon to have its own laser guns. I hope, the project will be completed in the next 5 years. This is not a project of mass production, it is a 'research and development' project. The production planning will be made following the results of research and development process."
Click to expand...

I think firstly Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy should form up their own Electrical and Electronics divisions like PAC have its own avionics one. Then KRL, NESCOM and PAC along with PA and PN Electrical and Electronics divisions should join in to do JV with Chinese, Russians and especially EU countries over the development of many things...
 
Baykuş

Baykuş

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2013
406
0
662
Country
Turkey
Location
Sweden
Hyperion said:
This project was fist started by my friends at ODTU in 1995 (it was shut down 7 times before that due to pressure by US embassy). Later in 1999 it was transferred to TUBITAK, I think as part of new optronics division. The people who worked on it's precursor technologies were all Physics & Maths Olympiads. I also played a small insignificant role @ the beginning in setting up computational lab.
Click to expand...

What was US threatening you with? :blink:
 
Hyperion

Hyperion

RETIRED TTA
Jun 4, 2012
12,565
26
38,173
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
Nope, before me. They spoke to your government at time -> who spoke to chacellor of ODTU -> who pressured physics department to shut down the accelerated Physics program, (7 students) working on such projects from physcis + 7 from EE Electrical and Electronics + 3 from maths department.

Btw, that was the exact same time (around) 1993 when EE started their work on F16 radars, they formed the first lab. Then this lab was shifted to TUBITAK, and then Bilkent and others started taking part in the project.

That was the start of technical revolution in Turkey, minus couple of economic crisis on the way. During those times you didn't have the ability to produce a light bulb, then it all started picking up pace from 1999.

ODTU students played a pivotal role in your technical development, and many Pakistanis in-fact as well.

Bayku&#351;;4447675 said:
What was US threatening you with? :blink:
Click to expand...
 
Audio

Audio

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 19, 2012
5,422
-3
3,348
Country
Switzerland
Location
Slovenia
Dreamreaper said:
Soon all missiles and drones will have mirror coating...
Click to expand...

What if the laser is tuned to such wavelengths the mirror cannot reflect? Also, the mirror does not "reflect", but absorbs and then re emits. It would heat up in between and deform.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

F-22Raptor
Lockheed Martin Delivers Integrated Multi-Mission Laser Weapon System to The Navy
Replies
0
Views
338
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
D
Lockheed Martin delivers 300-kilowatt laser to Defense Department
Replies
0
Views
303
dani191
D
dBSPL
Turkey Builds A Hyperwar Capable Military
Replies
1
Views
935
EAGLE777
EAGLE777
D
Lawmakers push for directed energy weapons, suggest collaboration with Israel
Replies
0
Views
774
dani191
D
Zarvan
Turkish army to get Roketsan KMC CIRIT antitank missile system
Replies
0
Views
811
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom