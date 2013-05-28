Turkish Directed Energy Weapons

Turkish High Power Laser Weapon System Project
They are working on laser weapons 72 months development time.
Turkey's Ministry of Science, Industry and Technology Nihat Ergun said Monday Turkey would complete the project of producing laser guns in 5 years.
Ergun stated Turkey was among the developing powers in the world and said demands in fields of defence industry were subjects of researches by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and later turned into products.
"Laser guns are significant defence weapons to annihilate drones and guided missiles," said Ergun. "US leading, there are many countries doing research and developing laser guns. Turkey is one of those countries soon to have its own laser guns. I hope, the project will be completed in the next 5 years. This is not a project of mass production, it is a 'research and development' project. The production planning will be made following the results of research and development process."
I also played a small insignificant role @ the beginning in setting up computational lab.
Is this not the same guy who said Turkey would have space ships if they weren't stopped by outside powers?Any way, looking forward to it.
This project was fist started by my friends at ODTU in 1995 (it was shut down 7 times before that due to pressure by US embassy). Later in 1999 it was transferred to TUBITAK, I think as part of new optronics division. The people who worked on it's precursor technologies were all Physics & Maths Olympiads. I also played a small insignificant role @ the beginning in setting up computational lab.
Soon all missiles and drones will have mirror coating...