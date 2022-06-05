Turkish Defense Minister Akar visits Tawazun Industrial Park in the UAE Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar visited Tawazun Industrial Park and defense industry company IGG in the United Arab Emirates, where he went as part of an official visit. In the first official visit made by a Turkish Defense Minister in 15 years there was a heavy traffic of meetings...

