Turkish Defense Minister Akar visits Tawazun Industrial Park in the UAE

Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar visited Tawazun Industrial Park and defense industry company IGG in the United Arab Emirates, where he went as part of an official visit.

In the first official visit made by a Turkish Defense Minister in 15 years there was a heavy traffic of meetings.

Minister Akar said, “We have seen that UAE companies are in cooperation with companies in Turkey and that important work is being done. We can easily say that this level of cooperation will increase to a higher level in the future.”

