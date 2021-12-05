What's new

Turkish Defense Industry exported 228 products to 170 Countries

The Turkish defense industry has exported 228 products to 170 countries in several geographies within the past ten years, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Chairperson Ismail Demir said on Saturday



While only 62 defense projects were carried out nearly 20 years ago,
today this number has exceeded 750. About half of these projects have been launched in the last 5 years


While defense projects with a budget of $5.5 billion were carried out
the project volume of approximately $60 billion has been reached


We expect to complete 2021 with an export of over $3 billion
1638769180318.png


www.dailysabah.com

‘Turkish defense industry exported 228 products to 170 countries’

The Turkish defense industry has exported 228 products to 170 countries in several geographies within the past ten years, Presidency of Defense Industries...
www.dailysabah.com





2020-2021


UKraine , Poland , Morocco , Ethiopia , Azerbaijan , Kyrgyzistan , Kazakshstan , Qatar , Tunusia , Libya bought Turkish UCAVs
1638769390237.png

1638769787731.jpeg




HURKUŞ Aircraft , Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and various Armored Vehicles to NIGER
1638769954690.png


Turkish company SDT has exported data link module to Korea to use in new Korean KF-21 Fighter Jet



Nigeria bought ASELPOD Targeting Pod to use on JF-17 Fighter Jets
1638770434884.jpeg


Nigerian Navy to procure 2 New Vessels From Turkey

The Nigerian Navy has signed a contract with a Turkish company DEARSAN for the purchase of 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels (76 meters ) expected to be completed within 37 months
1638769851905.png



Turkmenistan took delivery of DEARSAN C92 Corvette
1638770746619.png



Bangladesh Army received the delivery of Turkish made TRGL-230 MLRS systems along with TRG-300 Kaplan missiles
1638770900500.png



Indonesia takes delivery of torpedo countermeasures for Submarines
1638771158522.jpeg



Indonesia's new 90 m offshore patrol Vessels to equip with ADVENT next generation network enabled data integrated Combat Management System

Turkish defence systems company Havelsan is working with Thales Nederland to equip Indonesia's new class of two 90 m offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) with its combat sensors
1638769306414.png




6 T-129 Attack Helicopters to Philippines
1638771539701.jpeg
 
Pakistan's first BABUR class Corvette launched in Istanbul in 2021



  • Displacement: 2,926 tonnes
  • Length: 108.2 m
  • Beam: 14.8 m
  • Draft: 4.05 m

The deliveries of 4 Corvettes will be completed by 2025
1638772054965.png



Turkiye built 16.400 tons Tanker for the Pakistan Navy
1638773050794.jpeg
 
Turkish shipbuilders to build 5 fleet support Vessels for the Indian Navy ( $2.3 billion )


The 230-meter Ships with a displacement of 45,000 tons can carry fuel and other supplies for warships
1638773438398.jpeg



www.dailysabah.com

Turkey-made auxiliary ship project for India includes tech transfer

A project for Turkish shipbuilders to build five fleet support vessels for the Indian Navy will include technology transfer, local media said Tuesday,...
www.dailysabah.com
 
