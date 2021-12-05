‘Turkish defense industry exported 228 products to 170 countries’

The Turkish defense industry has exported 228 products to 170 countries in several geographies within the past ten years, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) Chairperson Ismail Demir said on Saturday
While only 62 defense projects were carried out nearly 20 years ago,
today this number has exceeded 750. About half of these projects have been launched in the last 5 years
While defense projects with a budget of $5.5 billion were carried out
the project volume of approximately $60 billion has been reached
We expect to complete 2021 with an export of over $3 billion
2020-2021
UKraine , Poland , Morocco , Ethiopia , Azerbaijan , Kyrgyzistan , Kazakshstan , Qatar , Tunusia , Libya bought Turkish UCAVs
HURKUŞ Aircraft , Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and various Armored Vehicles to NIGER
Turkish company SDT has exported data link module to Korea to use in new Korean KF-21 Fighter Jet
Nigeria bought ASELPOD Targeting Pod to use on JF-17 Fighter Jets
Nigerian Navy to procure 2 New Vessels From Turkey
The Nigerian Navy has signed a contract with a Turkish company DEARSAN for the purchase of 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels (76 meters ) expected to be completed within 37 months
Turkmenistan took delivery of DEARSAN C92 Corvette
Bangladesh Army received the delivery of Turkish made TRGL-230 MLRS systems along with TRG-300 Kaplan missiles
Indonesia takes delivery of torpedo countermeasures for Submarines
Indonesia's new 90 m offshore patrol Vessels to equip with ADVENT next generation network enabled data integrated Combat Management System
Turkish defence systems company Havelsan is working with Thales Nederland to equip Indonesia's new class of two 90 m offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) with its combat sensors
6 T-129 Attack Helicopters to Philippines
