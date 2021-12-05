‘Turkish defense industry exported 228 products to 170 countries’ The Turkish defense industry has exported 228 products to 170 countries in several geographies within the past ten years, Presidency of Defense Industries...

2020-2021

HURKUŞ Aircraft , Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and various Armored Vehicles to NIGER

Turkish company SDT has exported data link module to Korea to use in new Korean KF-21 Fighter Jet







Nigeria bought ASELPOD Targeting Pod to use on JF-17 Fighter Jets



Nigerian Navy to procure 2 New Vessels From Turkey









Bangladesh Army received the delivery of Turkish made TRGL-230 MLRS systems along with TRG-300 Kaplan missiles







Indonesia takes delivery of torpedo countermeasures for Submarines







6 T-129 Attack Helicopters to Philippines

While only 62 defense projects were carried out nearly 20 years ago,today this number has exceeded 750. About half of these projects have been launched in the last 5 yearsWhile defense projects with a budget of $5.5 billion were carried outthe project volume of approximately $60 billion has been reachedWe expect to complete 2021 with an export of over $3 billionUKraine , Poland , Morocco , Ethiopia , Azerbaijan , Kyrgyzistan , Kazakshstan , Qatar , Tunusia , Libya bought Turkish UCAVsThe Nigerian Navy has signed a contract with a Turkish company DEARSAN for the purchase of 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels (76 meters ) expected to be completed within 37 monthsTurkish defence systems company Havelsan is working with Thales Nederland to equip Indonesia's new class of two 90 m offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) with its combat sensors