Turkish defense chief meets Kyrgyz counterpart in Bishkek

tesla

tesla

Kyrgyzstan's political stability, social peace are Turkey's priorities says National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar

thumbs_b_c_f23cd2009081bf64721ea54c23cbe44c.jpg

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar meets Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Omuraliev in Bishkek, Kyrygzstan on June 29, 2021. ( Arif Akdoğan - Anadolu Agency )

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan
Turkey's defense chief on Tuesday met his Kyrgyz counterpart while on an official visit to the capital Bishkek, according Turkey's Ministry of National Defense.
Hulusi Akar and Kyrgyzstan's Taalaibek Omuraliev discussed military, security and defense industry issues, as well as the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, the ministry said on Twitter.
Hailing Kyrgyzstan's 30th year of independence, Akar underlined that Turkey has supported the country since then. "Political stability and social peace of Kyrgyzstan are always our priorities. We, as Turkey, will continue to support brotherly Kyrgyz people's peace, prosperity and stability," he said.
Akar also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan places particular importance on relations with Kyrgyzstan.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.
Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
For his part, Omuraliev drew attention to the common history and culture between the two countries.
He added that it was of special importance that Akar's visit came shortly after a visit by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to Turkey.

Titanium100

Titanium100

It is Kyrgyzstan's turn to beef it's defenses what initially forced Japarov was the Tajikistan incident and they nearly came to blows.. The outcome will be a more powerful Kyrgyzstan which in return forced Tajikistan to visit Pakistan because they anticipated Japarov will go to Istanbul
 
