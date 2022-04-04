Turkish defense aviation exports increased by 48.6 percent in the first quarter of 2022

In the first three months of the year, the defense and aerospace industry realized an export of 961 million dollars with an increase of 48.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.İsmail Demir statet on his social media account that; “Our defense and aviation industry realized 961 million dollars of exports in the first three months of the year, with an increase of 48.6% compared to the same period of the previous year. I congratulate those who contributed, but I emphasize once again that we need to work harder to achieve our goals.” used the phrases.In 2021, Turkish defense industry exported 228 products to 170 countries. And defense & aerospace exports increased by 40% in 2021, by the previous year. The continuation of the increase in exports by accelerating will enable the sector to catch the 5 billion export band within 1 year.The Turkish defense industry ecosystem is now able to finance many large projects with its own resources and develops directly export-oriented products regardless of the needs of the SSB. Although the biggest customer of the sector is still the TAF, this share is getting smaller.