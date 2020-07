There was no Turkish intervention until the military coup dictatorship of Egypt and tribal kingdom UAE tried to impose another brutal dictatorship in Libya, within the colonial ambitions of France. They nearly succeeded after killing thousands of Libyans. Mass graves, bombing civilians, extortion and forced migration. These are all war crimes. Expert Teams still haven't finished clearing mines and traps around Tarhuna city.



This putschist alliance has signed strategic stupidities enough to institutionalize the Russian presence in Libya's oil fields. Now, the point we have reached is that Russia, which has an economy as much as Italy, has surrounded Europe both in the south and east in terms of A2AD capacity.



Libya has its own national security to protect. All documents of the agreement between Turkey and Libya are transmitted to the UN. These processes are operated entirely in accordance with international law. It is also possible that Libya will receive technical and consultancy support from other countries in near future.

Click to expand...