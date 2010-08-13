/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Turkish Defence Industry Exports & Updates

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Babur Han, Aug 13, 2010.

  Aug 13, 2010 #1
    Babur Han

    Babur Han FULL MEMBER

    Turkish Defence Exports to Exceed $1 Billion | TRDEFENCE
     
  Aug 14, 2010 #2
    Vord

    Vord FULL MEMBER

    Nice. It seems Turkey's closely following South Korea, which had reached $1B in defence sales back in 2008.
     
  Aug 14, 2010 #3
    True_Pakistan_Zindabad

    True_Pakistan_Zindabad BANNED

    This is a huge figure. It gives Turkey a free arm to plan and act. I wish we get involved with them and get expand the market, act as middle man to China and reap billions.
     
  Aug 14, 2010 #4
    Tshering22

    Tshering22 ELITE MEMBER

    Oh that's cool, Turkey is emerging as an excellent alternative for Western, Russian and Israeli weapons. But you got a lot of competitors man. China is a major competitor when it comes to exporting cost effective modern weapons.

    Pakistan could possibly benefit a lot by purchasing Turkish equipment.
     
  May 11, 2014 #5
    Hakan

    Hakan RETIRED MOD

  May 11, 2014 #6
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx SENIOR MEMBER

  May 11, 2014 #7
    Hakan

    Hakan RETIRED MOD

  May 11, 2014 #8
    Hakan

    Hakan RETIRED MOD

    Oman and Turkey closely cooperate in international and regional problems. Last year, there were reports that Turkey was seeking to bolster defense ties with Oman as a part of efforts to boost defense industry cooperation with Muslim countries, following Davutoğlu's high-level visit to the country. According to reports, Oman was particularly interested in the products of Turkey's missile manufacturer Roketsan, the private armored vehicle manufacturer FNSS Defence Systems and the military factory group Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKEK).

    During the visit, Davutoğlu also said that he had “mutually agreed with Omani officials on issues such as developing the defense industry and bilateral trade and had signed new agreements on culture and tourism which will improve relations.”

    Today's Zaman, your gateway to Turkish daily news
     
  May 12, 2014 #9
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx SENIOR MEMBER

  May 12, 2014 #10
    Combat-Master

    Combat-Master SENIOR MEMBER

    Thought this was interesting and wanted to share, you guys have made this forum a News website :P . On my news screen on Windows 8 tablet, Pakistan Defence. :rolleyes1:

    printscrn.png
     
  May 12, 2014 #11
    LegionnairE

    LegionnairE SENIOR MEMBER

    We need to stop politics from interfering with our national defence.
     
  May 12, 2014 #12
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx SENIOR MEMBER

    Why ? Is this because AK Party breaking the ground about defence industry ?.. You are going crazy about this legi... Right ?.. :partay:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  May 12, 2014 #13
    LegionnairE

    LegionnairE SENIOR MEMBER

    Only in your twisted little world kul

    For normal people this is corruption.

    Defence tenders shouldn't be a tool for the ruling party to make political gains.
    First priority must be our national defence and second priority must be the growth of our national defence industry.

    Whenever politicians gets invloved in military it ends bad. Just look at Greece, look how Hitler's decision making have ruined Germany's fight efforts. It's never a good thing for politicians without any military understanding to get involved in military decisionmaking.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  May 12, 2014 #14
    xxxKULxxx

    xxxKULxxx SENIOR MEMBER

    :enjoy:

    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  May 13, 2014 #15
    LegionnairE

    LegionnairE SENIOR MEMBER

    There's a reason why arabs have been getting their *** pounded in every war throught 20th century...

    It's because they have way too many people like you and not enough military minds.
    Even a child can maintain an AKM in the field but to true understanding of warfare requires some brains which neither you nor the politicians have.
     
