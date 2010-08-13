Turkish Defence Industry Exports & Updates

Turkish Defence Exports to Exceed $1 Billion





Foreign Trade Minister Zafer Çağlayan on Tuesday said current projections show that the countrys defense industry exports would exceed well over $1 billion next year.





The minister also mentioned expectations related to the sectors turnover, saying the defense industrys annual earnings would reach $3 billion in 2011 from the current $2.3 billion. This figure was $832 million in 2009 and only $248 million in 2002, he said.



Çağlayan was speaking at a press conference in Ankara to promote the upcoming 2nd Equipment Expo of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the Ankara Industry Fair, both of which are scheduled for October 2010. He was accompanied by Defense Minister Vecdi Gönül and Deputy Prime Minister Cemil Çiçek.

