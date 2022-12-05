~
Turkish commentator sacked at HALF-TIME of World Cup clash after reminiscing about fastest goal in tournament history
A TURKISH commentator was sacked during half-time in the World Cup Group F clash between Morocco and Canada.
But commentator Alper Bakircigil had his viewing of the Morocco spectacular cut short at half-time for mentioning to viewers in Turkey that the fastest ever goal in World Cup history was scored by Hakan Sukur.
The mere mention of Sukur didn't go down well with his employers TRT and he was replaced mid-match.
Bakircigil was right - Sukur did score the fastest ever goal in World Cup history, in 2002 against South Korea.
However, Sukur's post-retirement antics make him a controversial figure
