Turkish commandos receives new version of PARS 6×6 combat vehicle

The Turkish Special Forces Command is set to receive the new version of the PARS 6×6 combat vehicle.

According to local media, the Special Forces Command will receive PARS 6×6 MKKA (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) which developed in accordance with service needs.

A PARS 6×6 MKKA has been developed by the FNSS (formerly FMC Nurol Savunma Sanayi) for the Turkish Armed Forces, which have significant experience in IED and EOD experience.


The new variant, whose mine resistance is significantly increased, will be equipped with advanced weapons, imaging and communications systems. Turkish Army will take delivery of 12 vehicles, which is aimed to bring important capabilities to the Turkish commandos.

The Pars 6×6 MKKA has equipped with two RCWS (Remote Control Weapon System), gunshot detection system and jammers.


