Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves at 20-year low at $7.4 bln​



















Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com​

Date Net international reserves(mln lira) Net international reserves (mln USD) 17-06-2022 127,601 7,381 10-06-2022 140,203 8,152 03-06-2022 172,885 10,517 27-05-2022 199,511 12,189 20-05-2022 152,223 9,561 13-05-2022 176,994 11,529 06-05-2022 222,391 14,995 29-04-2022 251,397 17,010 22-04-2022 251,640 17,165 15-04-2022 279,135 19,128 08-04-2022 269,590 18,303 01-04-2022 240,065 16,401 25-03-2022 236,508 15,955 18-03-2022 252,309 17,199 11-03-2022 233,847 15,861 04-03-2022 256,101 18,148 25-02-2022 258,873 18,119 18-02-2022 269,383 19,802 11-02-2022 214,035 15,817 04-02-2022 221,360 16,331 28-01-2022 143,166 10,532 21-01-2022 124,610 9,269 14-01-2022 102,192 7,547 07-01-2022 108,359 7,947 31-12-2021 108,219 8,339 24-12-2021 98,788 8,627 17-12-2021 185,009 12,162 10-12-2021 291,008 21,175 03-12-2021 301,225 22,468 25-11-2021 295,997 24,666 19-11-2021 269,339 25,181 12-11-2021 283,702 28,608 05-11-2021 308,620 31,855 29-10-2021 309,505 32,643 22-10-2021 301,043 32,420 15-10-2021 293,621 32,119 8-10-2021 262,343 29,607

1-10-2021 259,991 29,283

24-09-2021 263,467 30,429 17-09-2021 239,596 28,388 10-09-2021 244,346 28,864 03-09-2021 230,185 27,856 27-08-2021 221,063 26,449 20-08-2021 219,401 25,778 13-08-2021 206,721 24,115 06-08-2021 214,728 25,184 30-07-2021 209,197 24,619 23-07-2021 202,511 23,797 16-07-2021 207,890 24,138 09-07-2021 201,983 23,252 02-07-2021 177,271 20,430 25-12-2020 118,321 15,530 27-12-2019 243,910 41,130 28-12-2018 159,352 30,130

Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves at 20-year low at $7.4 bln The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to their lowest level in 20 years at $7.38 billion as of June 17, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.

2 minute readA money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad SezerRegisterISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to their lowest level in 20 years at $7.38 billion as of June 17, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 17.2880. The net forex reserves stood at $8.15 billion a week earlier.Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to the billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions in the wake of a currency crisis in December.Advertisement · Scroll to continueReport an adThe lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar in 2021, a slump which helped send inflation soaring to 73.5% in May, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.The currency has lost some 24% against the greenback so far this year.The central bank has met the market's need for more than $30 billion of forex since December through its reserves, in addition to direct interventions in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.Advertisement · Scroll to continueReport an adIts net forex reserves had touched a low of $7.55 billion early this year before moving higher to touch $19.13 billion on April 15.In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $39.41 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.