Turkish cenbank's net FX reserves at 20-year low at $7.4 bln​

A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey

A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, June 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish central bank's net international reserves fell to their lowest level in 20 years at $7.38 billion as of June 17, data from the central bank showed on Thursday.
The exchange rate used by Reuters on Thursday was 17.2880. The net forex reserves stood at $8.15 billion a week earlier.
Forex reserves have dropped sharply in recent years, most recently due to the billions of dollars the bank sold in market interventions in the wake of a currency crisis in December.
The lira still ended the year down 44% against the dollar in 2021, a slump which helped send inflation soaring to 73.5% in May, the highest under President Tayyip Erdogan's rule.
The currency has lost some 24% against the greenback so far this year.
The central bank has met the market's need for more than $30 billion of forex since December through its reserves, in addition to direct interventions in the forex market in 2019-2020, when it sold $128 billion to support the lira.
Its net forex reserves had touched a low of $7.55 billion early this year before moving higher to touch $19.13 billion on April 15.
In past years, the bank used swaps with local banks to backstop interventions, an unorthodox policy that spooked foreign investors and local savers.
Data showed the bank's outstanding swap transactions stood at $39.41 billion as of Wednesday. The reserves are in negative territory once the swaps are deducted.
DateNet international reserves(mln lira)Net international reserves (mln USD)
17-06-2022127,6017,381
10-06-2022140,2038,152
03-06-2022172,88510,517
27-05-2022199,51112,189
20-05-2022152,2239,561
13-05-2022176,99411,529
06-05-2022222,39114,995
29-04-2022251,39717,010
22-04-2022251,64017,165
15-04-2022279,13519,128
08-04-2022269,59018,303
01-04-2022240,06516,401
25-03-2022236,50815,955
18-03-2022252,30917,199
11-03-2022233,84715,861
04-03-2022256,10118,148
25-02-2022258,87318,119
18-02-2022269,38319,802
11-02-2022214,03515,817
04-02-2022221,36016,331
28-01-2022143,16610,532
21-01-2022124,6109,269
14-01-2022102,1927,547
07-01-2022108,3597,947
31-12-2021108,2198,339
24-12-202198,7888,627
17-12-2021185,00912,162
10-12-2021291,00821,175
03-12-2021301,22522,468
25-11-2021295,99724,666
19-11-2021269,33925,181
12-11-2021283,70228,608
05-11-2021308,62031,855
29-10-2021309,50532,643
22-10-2021301,04332,420
15-10-2021293,62132,119
8-10-2021262,34329,607

1-10-2021		259,99129,283

24-09-2021		263,46730,429
17-09-2021239,59628,388
10-09-2021244,34628,864
03-09-2021230,18527,856
27-08-2021221,06326,449
20-08-2021219,40125,778
13-08-2021206,72124,115
06-08-2021214,72825,184
30-07-2021209,19724,619
23-07-2021202,51123,797
16-07-2021207,89024,138
09-07-2021201,98323,252
02-07-2021177,27120,430
25-12-2020118,32115,530
27-12-2019243,91041,130
28-12-2018159,35230,130
Note: The figures are released every week on the central bank balance sheet as per a letter of intent with the International Monetary Fund dated 18 January 2002. The figures are released in Turkish liras and are converted by Reuters to U.S. dollars using the central bank's official exchange rate from the previous work day.
