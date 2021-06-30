3 years since establishment, Turkish carmaker TOGG’s production activities at full speed 1st vehicle planned to come off production line in last quarter of 2022 - Anadolu Agency

Three years since its establishment under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018, TOGG, Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group, continues production activities without slowing down.Turkey's first domestically-produced car project was announced on May 15, 1961 called "Devrim" (Revolution). It took a team of Turkish engineers only 129 days to plan, organize, build and manufacture 4 Devrim cars ready for public presentation on Oct. 29, 1961 during Republic Day celebrations in Ankara.Seen as the country's "second automobile revolution" that was revived by Erdogan, TOGG was officially established on June 25, 2018. Mehmet Gurcan Karakas was appointed as its chief executive officer on Sept. 1, 2018.Erdogan unveiled TOGG's electric C-SUV and C-Sedan models on Dec. 27, 2019 to the public in an event that was attended by over 2,000 individuals.TOGG is expected to enter the automotive market in C segment, and plans to increase the number of models to five in coming years. Plans are ready for a 15-year investment that includes three phases.Construction of TOGG's engineering, design and production facilities began on July 18, 2020. The facility, built on an area of 1.2 million square meters (12.9 million square meters) in the Gemlik district of Bursa, is planned for completion in early 2022.Around 4,300 staff will be employed within TOGG, which will include at least 30% women employees.As for suppliers, TOGG had deals with 10 global corporations – 75% of them from Turkey, and remaining 25% from Europe and Asia.TOGG named Sergio Rocha, a leading name in auto industry who managed projects in the US, Europe and Asia, its chief operating officer.Murat Gunak, the former head of design for the Volkswagen Group and previously Mercedes-Benz, was appointed as head of design at TOGG by April 1.Talin Yildiz returned from France to Turkey to become chief marketing officer.TOGG chose advanced lithium ion battery technology company Farasis as its business partner for the battery.Turkey's new car will reach 80% charge in under 30 minutes with fast-charging. The car will have 300 kilometers and 500 kilometers range.Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h will be in 7.6 seconds with 200 horsepower, and under 4.8 seconds with 400 horsepower engine.First vehicle is planned to come off the production line in the last quarter of 2022.TOGG announced in April it has become the first Turkish brand to receive iF Design Award 2021, one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, with its C-SUV model."All features are tailored with a modern and prestigious design, inspired by its Anatolian heritage," iF World Design Guide wrote on its website about TOGG C-SUV.* Written by Ovunc Kutlu