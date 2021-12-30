Turkish builder seals $1.9bn deal to extend Tanzania railway Indian Ocean country eyes links to African neighbors

Indian Ocean country eyes links to African neighborsThe rail-welding process in Tanzania. The standard-gauge railway has the potential to connect with a similar Chinese-built railway in neighboring Kenya. (Photo courtesy of Yapi Merkezi)SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writerDecember 29, 2021 08:21 JSTISTANBUL -- Turkish construction giant Yapi Merkezi signed a $1.9 billion contract with Tanzania on Tuesday to build the 368 km third phase of a planned railway that will eventually link Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub on the Indian Ocean, to the port city of Mwanza on the shores of Lake Victoria -- which shares a border with Kenya and Uganda.DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tanzania on Tuesday signed a contract with Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi to build a 368 km section of standard gauge railway that is expected to cost $1.9 billion and will be funded by loans.It is part of a 1,219 km line which Tanzania is building to help boost trade with neighbouring countries and Yapi Merkezi is already building two other sections which are near completion.The section announced on Tuesday will link Makutopora with Tabora, two towns in the country's central region, Masanja Kadogosa, director general of Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC), said in a televised ceremony.The full line will connect Tanzania's Indian Ocean port and commercial capital of Dar es Salaam with Mwanza, a port city on the shores of Lake Victoria which straddles the borders of Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.President Samia Suluhu Hassan said at the ceremony that Tanzania would borrow to finance the project."We will find friendly loan facilities and the best ways to get loans. We won't get this money from levies or from domestic taxes," she said, adding they were giving priority to the project because it connects Tanzania to its regional neighbours.The east African country is currently implementing mega infrastructure projects to support its industrialisation plans including a controversial 2,115 megawatt hydroelectric dam being built in a UNESCO world heritage site.