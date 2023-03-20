Turkish Aviation Industry join the big Club ( TF-23 , F-22 , KF-21 , J-20 , SU-57 )

TF-23 and other Fighter Jets

Length: 21 mWingspan: 14 mHeight: 6 mWing area: 60 m2Length: 18.9 mWingspan: 13.56 mHeight: 5.08 mWing area: 78.04 m2-- TFX have sensor fusion with EOTS , IRST with unique configuration-- TFX has no HUD display-- 360-degree vision with AI-enhanced battlefield awareness.-- BEOS/EOTS (Advanced optical Systems)-- HMDS (Helmet Display System)-- Locking on to enemy aircraft from all directions-- IRST Infrared Sensor-- Artificial Intelligence Co-pilot-- Pilot Health Tracking-- DIRCM Laser countermeasure-- 360° AESA Radar-- 4 AESA radars will cover the hole TFX ( 2 on the wings, propulsion between the engines, and the nose)