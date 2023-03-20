What's new

Turkish Aviation Industry join the big Club ( TF-23 , F-22 , KF-21 , J-20 , SU-57 )

Turkiye has begun to write a new chapter in its modern military history



Turkish Aviation Industry join the big Club
USA , Russia , China , Europe , Turkiye


TF-23 Fighter Jet
HURKUS training Aircraft
HURJET next gen training and light attack Jet
KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet
ANKA-3 Unmanned stealth UCAV
TB-2 , ANKA-S , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI UCAVs
T-129 Attack Helicopter
T-929 heavy Attack Helicopter
T-625 Utility Helicopter
T-925 Utility Helicopter


1679324109497.jpeg

1679324140065.jpeg

1679324152535.jpeg

1679324128755.jpeg

1679324220172.jpeg

1679324166774.jpeg

1679324181522.jpeg

1679324203982.jpeg

1679324192715.jpeg

1679324239651.jpeg

1679324248422.jpeg

1679324264118.jpeg
 
TF-23 and other Fighter Jets


1679321657144-jpeg.921154





TF-23 ..Turkiye

Length: 21 m
Wingspan: 14 m
Height: 6 m
Wing area: 60 m2

1679321552788-jpeg.921152



F-22 ..USA

Length: 18.9 m
Wingspan: 13.56 m
Height: 5.08 m
Wing area: 78.04 m2

1679324638325.jpeg





TFX is a different aircraft from the F-22

-- TFX have sensor fusion with EOTS , IRST with unique configuration
-- TFX has no HUD display
-- 360-degree vision with AI-enhanced battlefield awareness.
-- BEOS/EOTS (Advanced optical Systems)
-- HMDS (Helmet Display System)
-- Locking on to enemy aircraft from all directions
-- IRST Infrared Sensor
-- Artificial Intelligence Co-pilot
-- Pilot Health Tracking
-- DIRCM Laser countermeasure
-- 360° AESA Radar
-- 4 AESA radars will cover the hole TFX ( 2 on the wings, propulsion between the engines, and the nose)

1679325872566.jpeg
 
TF-23 and other Fighter Jets



F-35 .. USA
1679325968436.jpeg

1679326518060.jpeg



F-22 .. USA
1679326031717.jpeg

1679326494663.jpeg



KF-21 .. South Korea
1679326058019.jpeg

1679326259039.jpeg



TF-23 .. Turkiye
1679326122620.jpeg

1679326351130.jpeg



J-20 .. China
1679326198460.jpeg

1679326230752.jpeg



SU-57 .. Russia
1679326437974.jpeg

1679326416858.jpeg
 

