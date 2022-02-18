Turkish authorities mistreating refugees and immigrants

Turkish military vehicle tries to destroy greek border fence [Evros 6.3.2020] Turkish vehicle in Evros attempts to drop the border fenceBtw they failed,the rope was cut twice.mirrored fromhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtae4nE4wsY

Enough is enough. In the last 24 hours,two Turkish members each posted a thread about how Greece is allegedly "brutal" towards refugees and immigrants who try to cross from Turkey to Greece,showing the same video again and again,like MMM-E had done some months ago in other threads.And while I posted 3 videos of how the Turkish authorities treat these refugees and immigrants,the Turkish members there,completely ignored them.The Turkish government is probably learning from Indian propaganda and fake news stories. They constantly accuse Greece of inhuman treatement of these refugees,of shooting at them,of piercing their boats,of allegedly throwing them back in the water where the heroic Turkish Coast Guard comes back and saves them.But this is how the Turkish authorities treat these people:In 2020,the Turkish government tried to push tens of thousands of immigrants and refugees(mostly men)to Greece through our land borders in Evros. What few people here probably know,was that this effort was orchestrated and supported by the Turkish government.Turkish police and soldiers would fire tear gas at Greek police from across the border,they often provided maps with the "best routes to EU" to the immigrants or told them from which points to try and get across the borders. They would use small drones to drop tear gas canisters on the greek side and even shot over a Hellenic Police Car. In some occasions,immigrants were transported for free by buses to the border. The Turkish authorities lied to them many times by telling them that Greece has opened the borders. The immigrants and refugees themselves sometimes reported that the Turkish soldiers intimidated them into not retreating,but forced them to keep trying to get across or tear down the fences.The same tactics were used by Lukashenko a few months ago when tried to weaponize human misery and suffering,just like Erdogan. And it was Erdogan who sent him people all the way from Turkey to Belarus and to the borders with Poland.