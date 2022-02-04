Turkish army to get Roketsan KMC CIRIT antitank missile system | Defense News February 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year Turkish army to get Roketsan KMC CIRIT antitank missile system

Designed and developed by Roketsan engineers, the KMC Weapon System can fire UMTAS, L-UMTAS, and CİRİT missiles with high strike power, with its firing capability both at rest and in motion, Defence & Technology reports. Roketsan General Manager Murat Iki stated that they believe that the Pedestal Mounted CIRIT (KMC) Weapon System they have developed will strengthen the anti-tank divisions of the Turkish Armed Forces..Roketsan General Manager Murat Iki said that the tactical missile weapon system KMC was developed entirely by Turkish engineers and technicians, members of the Roketsan family, with domestic and national resources. "The KMC Weapon System is capable of shooting against fixed and moving targets with its high mobility, 360-degree rotation feature, and stabilized turret system that can be controlled from within the vehicle. Again, high-precision and destructive weapons such as UMTAS, L-UMTAS, and CİRİT, which were developed with domestic and national resources, "The ability to use high-powered anti-tank missiles together is one of the important capabilities of our system that creates a multiplier effect. We believe that this system we have developed will strengthen the fearless anti-tank divisions of our Turkish Armed Forces."Qualified in 2014, the KMC Weapon System has been successfully integrated and tested on both land and sea platforms. The system can launch 3 different types of missiles, both laser and IIR guided. Thanks to its stabilized turret, the KMC Weapon System, which provides the ability to shoot on the move up to 40 kilometers, offers the user a high hit capability up to 8 kilometers. This system can also carry out reconnaissance and surveillance activities at a range of up to 20 kilometers with the high-tech electro-optical system it carries.