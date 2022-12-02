Turkish Army receives new fighting vehicles
NEWSARMY
ByDylan Malyasov
Dec 2, 2022
Modified date: 8 seconds ago
Photo by ASELSAN
The Turkish military on Thursday received the first five new ZMA-15 Zırhlı armored infantry fighting vehicles.
The ZMA-15 Zırhlı is an armored combat vehicle developed by a partnership between Turkey’s state-controlled military electronics company Aselsan and armored vehicles maker FNSS. It is an upgraded version of the ACV-15 armored vehicle from Turkey manufacturer FNSS.
The Zırhlı has been designed as a multi-role armored vehicle that combines fire strength and maneuverability, and armour to support infantry in the assault.
In the first phase of the upgrade program, Aselsan will modernize 133 vehicles, lengthening their life span and survivability and armed with a 30mm autonomous turret.
Other upgrades on the ZMA-15 include automatic target tracking, a laser warning system, a close-distance surveillance system, a modern cruise system, mine-protected seats, increased ballistic protection and anti-mine protection.
If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.
If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog
You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation
Executive Editor
About this AuthorDylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.
Turkish Army receives new fighting vehicles
The Turkish military on Thursday received the first five new ZMA-15 Zırhlı armored infantry fighting vehicles. The ZMA-15 Zırhlı is an armored combat vehicle developed by a partnership between Turkey’s state-controlled military electronics company Aselsan and armored vehicles maker FNSS. It is...
defence-blog.com