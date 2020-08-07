Turkish Army Receives Locally-made Vuran 4x4 Armored Vehicles

BMC Vuran 4x4 multi-purpose armored vehicle Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have received a new batch of domestically produced BMC Vuran 4x4 tactical wheeled multi-purpose armored vehicles (MPAVs). “Our deliveries continue at full speed. We delivered new Vuran tactical wheeled armored vehicles to the Turkish Armed Forces,” Defense Industries Presidency Chairman Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter. The mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP)-categorized vehicle protects critical points and facilities, and can be used for patrolling between police stations and provides physical border security. It is a smaller version of BMC Kirpi. While the Kirpi is capable of carrying 12 people, Vuran can accommodate nine. Vuran provides protection against mine and ballistic threats with monocoque type armored cabin and windows, shock-absorbing seats, V-structured bottom and weapon station. It stands out with its front and rear cameras, automatic fire extinguishing system, Run-Flat tires, central tire inflation feature, remote-controlled automatic weapon station option and A/C heating and cooling features. Various subsystems were also later integrated into the vehicle, including ASELSAN Sarp remote-controlled weapon station, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) defense system, mixer, smoke grenade launcher, fire extinguishing system for personnel section, engine section, vehicle and tires, frame for windshields, cable cutting arms and hydraulic winch. https://www.defenseworld.net/news/2..._made_Vuran_4x4_Armored_Vehicles#.Xy0BaZ4zZPY