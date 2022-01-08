Turkish army inducts ASELSAN TUMSIS Mobile Satellite Terminal

According to DefenceTurk, the acceptance activities of the X-Band Satellite Communication System (TUMSIS) Mobile Satellite Terminal developed by ASELSAN were completed on 19 November 2021. Developed under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries, the Mobile Satellite Terminal is an ASELSAN designed Satellite Communication Terminal integrated on the Cobra-II armored vehicle, providing voice and data/video communication while the vehicle is in motion.
The antenna mounted on the Cobra-II can be automatically directed to the selected satellite (Picture source: Army Recognition)
The antenna mounted on the Cobra-II can be automatically directed to the selected satellite, and IP-based, open and/or closed voice, data, video, teleconference and fax communication can be carried out on the move, DefenceTurk writes.
In the new concept, which was shown on the Cobra II at IDEF'21, there is an Air Satellite Terminal (SATCOM) system inside the radome on the armored vehicle. It is considered that the Satellite Terminal of CTech Information Technologies, which develops communication solutions for the unmanned aerial vehicle systems (İHAS) of the Turkish defense industry, is also used in the vehicle of this concept.
