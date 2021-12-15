Turkish army dismisses 56 soldiers in Libya over complaint against commander
The TAF terminated the contracts of the specialist sergeants after launching an investigation in to the complaint the soldiers submitted to the Presidency Communication Centre (CİMER), Diken said.
The soldiers are now facing a judicial investigation on charges of violating the Military Penal Code and could face up to three years in prison.
The soldiers accused their commander of physical and psychological bullying, with the complaint including details of the group allegedly being forced to collect the trash of their Libyan counterparts, according to the site.
Turkey in early 2020 began deploying hundreds of soldiers and thousands of Syrian fighters in support of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in its battle against forces of Libya's Russia-backed General Khalifa Haftar.
Ankara continues to maintain a military presence in the oil-rich North African country despite a cease-fire, citing its invitation by the internationally recognized government.
The soldiers’ claims included being forced to train through illness and chronic verbal abuse, including being told they were “nothing and did not deserve their salaries,” DW said.
The Armed Forces Command accused the soldiers of a "coordinated and planned effort to disturbing discipline in the unit,’’ as well as displaying attitudes and actions that are aimed at intimidating their admiral,’’ it said.
- Dec 14 2021 08:46 Gmt+3
- Last Updated On: Dec 14 2021 09:02 Gmt+3
The Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) has dismissed 56 soldiers stationed in Libya after the troops filed a complaint against a commander on charges of bullying
