Turkish army deploys Korkut 35 mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system in Libya 15 AUGUST 2020 According to satellite images released on the Twitter account of Sukhoi Su-57 Felon on August 15, 2020, Turkish armed forces have deployed its Korkut 35 mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system at the Al-Watia airbase in Libya. Turkish-made Korkut 35 mm self-propelled anti-aircraft gun system. Citing Wikipedia information, the Turkish military intervention in the Second Libyan Civil War is an ongoing military intervention by Turkey in support of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya in the Second Libyan Civil War. Military intervention was approved by the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on 2 January 2020, which passed a one-year mandate to deploy troops to Libya. Turkish military deployments to Libya began on 5 January. The Korkut is a short-range self-propelled air defense 35mm gun system developed an manufactured in Turkey by the Companies Aselsan and FNSS. It was unveiled during IDEF, Defense Exhibition in Istanbul in May 2013. The Korkut is designed to offer an effective ground-based short-range air defense system able to destroy modern air threats at a maximum range of 4 km. The Korkut short-range air defense systems consist of one Command and Control tracked vehicle and three 35mm Gun System tracked vehicles. The Command and Control Vehicle detects and tracks targets with its 3D search radar and while developing a local air picture, evaluates threats and assigns targets to the Weapon System Vehicles. Meanwhile, the Weapon System Vehicles trace the target with fire control radar and generates firepower with two 35 mm guns using fragmentation ammunition. The 3D radar can detect a target at a maximum distance of 70 km. https://www.armyrecognition.com/def...pelled_anti-aircraft_gun_system_in_libya.html