At first I was thinking to myself that Turkey should be around 8th, however now that I think about it it's one of the only country's which posses good tactics, has a huge land army, big air force with modern planes, fairly large navy, is battle hardened and has a military history of nothing but success since the establishment of the Republic. We also got one of the most militaristic cultures in the world which goes back thousands of years.



There's a reason why we are 6th. When you combine quantity, quality and competence it's a recipe for military success.



Countries like Canada and Australia for example have good quality equipment and training but lack war experience apart from aiding the US in Afghanistan and whatnot. Turkey literally fights every damn day. Egypt and Saudi Arabia are like the opposite of Canada or Australia. They have a lot of equipment but have sh!t training. In my opinion it's all about balance.

