Turkish Ambassador: No political conditions attached with defence equipment sales to Bangladesh

No political conditions attached with defence equipment sales to Bangladesh ​

Says Turkish envoy​

Turkey has no political conditions attached with its defence equipment sales to Bangladesh or other countries, said Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan today, noting a long-term defence partnership with Bangladesh.

Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Osman Turan. Photo: CollectedStar Digital Report"Turkey always offers joint venture or technology transfer, which is equally applicable for Bangladesh," he said during a meeting with the members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the Turkish Embassy in the capital today.Turkey has made big progress in the defence industry in the last 15 years against the backdrop that the advanced economies always attached some political conditions when it came to defence purchase –- something that prompted Turkey to be self-sufficient, the ambassador said."Turkey always provides maintenance, spare parts and there are no political conditions attached…we see this as a long term partnership, we see this as a reflection of our deep level of political relationship as well".He said Turkey had delivered Multi-Launcher Rockets to Bangladesh and that the country is keen to have joint ventures in shipbuilding.Asked what specific defence equipment Turkey is selling to Bangladesh, the Turkish diplomat said, "There are several conversations between various Turkish companies and Bangladesh counterparts. So I am unable to give any specific details".The Turkish chief of naval force will visit Bangladesh at the end of this month, he added. Turkish President Erdogan is also likely to visit Bangladesh soon, he said but did not specify the date.Following the execution of Jamaat leader Motiur Rahman Nizami in May 2016, Turkey withdrew its ambassador to Bangladesh, bringing the bilateral relations under severe strain.The strained relations began healing when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to Turkish President Erdogan, condemning the coup attempt to overthrow him in July 2016. Consequently, Ankara sent a new ambassador to Dhaka later that year.Asked about Turkey's position on the prosecution of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, the ambassador said, "There was a misinterpretation and it was blown out of the context".Mustafa said the trade between the two countries was $850 million two years ago but now it has risen to $1.2 billion and both the countries set a target of taking the trade volume to $3 billion.