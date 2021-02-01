TAV, Uzbek Innovative Development Ministry to cooperate in fields of joint investment and innovative projects

Turkish airport operator TAV inks deal with Uzbekistan TAV, Uzbek Innovative Development Ministry to cooperate in fields of joint investment and innovative projects

Turkish airport operator TAV has signed a deal with Uzbekistan's Innovative Development Ministry on cooperation in the fields of joint investment and innovative projects, the company said Wednesday.TAV will cooperate with the Uzbek ministry in the modernization of airports and the implementation of a joint investment project for the construction of a new airport in the capital Tashkent.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Deputy Innovative Development Minister Oybek Norinbaev and TAV Airports CEO Sani Sener in a ceremony this Wednesday in Tashkent.Calling the deal an important step towards TAV's goal of growth in Central Asia, Sener said: "Drawing on our know-how operating 15 airports in eight countries, we’ll work towards developing and modernizing airports in Uzbekistan, cooperation in the fields of adopting new technologies, and advancing human resources."TAV Airports provides integrated services in all areas of airport operations, with a global footprint at 91 airports in 26 countries.Through its subsidiaries, TAV is active in airport service businesses, including duty-free, food and beverage, ground handling, IT, private security and commercial area management.