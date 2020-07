Turkish Airlines to manage Pakistan’s fruit, vegetable exports after PIA ban

Turkish Airlines will charge a reduced freight for exports to England, Germany and other western countries

July 14, 2020

According to fruit and vegetable exporters, the Turkish airlines will charge lower freight charges for transport of Pakistani fruits and vegetables to England, Germany and other western countries and has assured that it will facilitate the promotion of Pakistani fruit and vegetable exports.

the Pakistani Embassy in Istanbul Commercial Counselor Bilal Khan Pasha met with Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci who assured that the Turkish Airlines will resume its flight operation in Pakistan and will help in the export of fruits and vegetables to the European Union (EU).

facilitate export of Pakistani fruits and vegetables to Europe, UK and Canada was stressed.