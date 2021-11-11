Turkish Airlines risks EU ban over Poland border crisis Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai could be blacklisted by the EU for flying migrants to Belarus after an attack on the Polish border blew up into an international incident.

The EU plans to blacklist turkish airlines and also flydubai for supporting belarussian dictator Lukashenkos hynrid warfare against the EU border in Poland and the baltics.Lukashenko issues visas to iraqi, afghans and so on and Turkish Airlines flys them to Minsk from where they start to storm the border of poland. Lukashenko does this in an attempt to force the EU to drop sanctions. Those sanctions were issued because Lukashenko committed air piracy against an EU aircraft.As it looks like Turkish Airlines has just a few days to stop those connection flights to Minsk, if it does not, itnwill blacklistednto enter EU Airspace, which would mean, that Turkish Airlines loses up to 79% of its profits. Same counts for FlyDubai and other carriers.At same time the EU also plans to extend even more sanctions on Lukashenkos regime and extend them on all areas of economy. EU commission leader Ursula von der Leyen meet with Biden yesterday and USA will also put sanctions on the belarussian regime.I personally support that the EU plays hardgame now. Its good that Merkel is history now. Merkel was the personified weakness and with her, we would have endless debates and rubbish. Now its better.Its expected that turkish airlines and co will buckle within days. Just the announcement was enough to make them row back.