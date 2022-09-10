Turkish Air Force - Weapons and Capabilities ( News and Updates )

Turkish Air Force has 19 AN/ALQ-211 V9 Electronic Warfare and Self protection pods to be used by F-16D block50 Fighter Jets
AN/ALQ-211(V)9 is a self-contained integrated electronic countermeasures and radar warning receiver system designed to protect the F-16s from radio frequency threats.
digital radar warning
high-power jamming
threat geo-location
situational awareness
Representing the threats on the RWR screen of an F-16 flying CAP or Scramble in Syria, this veil belongs to the 152nd Squadron
AN/ALQ-211(V)9 is a self-contained integrated electronic countermeasures and radar warning receiver system designed to protect the F-16s from radio frequency threats.
digital radar warning
high-power jamming
threat geo-location
situational awareness
Representing the threats on the RWR screen of an F-16 flying CAP or Scramble in Syria, this veil belongs to the 152nd Squadron