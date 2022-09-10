Turkish Air Force - Weapons and Capabilities ( News and Updates )

Hakikat ve Hikmet said: I am pretty sure PAF will induct them as soon as TurAF induct them.... Click to expand...

The development and investment of the Turkish defence industry is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan since "sliced bread as we say in the UK".Turkey offers the ability to procure hight quality systems manufactured to NATO standards that are currently off bounds to Pakistan due to the focus the west is placing on building up India.Pakistan will of course maintain its procurement lines within China - but it will now supplement them with systems from Turkey and everything indicates that is what Pakistan is looking to do across the Airforce, Navy etc..