What's new

Turkish Air Force - Weapons and Capabilities ( News and Updates )

MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,985
-40
8,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkish Air Force has 19 AN/ALQ-211 V9 Electronic Warfare and Self protection pods to be used by F-16D block50 Fighter Jets




AN/ALQ-211(V)9 is a self-contained integrated electronic countermeasures and radar warning receiver system designed to protect the F-16s from radio frequency threats.

digital radar warning
high-power jamming
threat geo-location
situational awareness

1662772288461.jpeg

1662775165735.jpeg




Representing the threats on the RWR screen of an F-16 flying CAP or Scramble in Syria, this veil belongs to the 152nd Squadron
1662774628747.jpeg
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,985
-40
8,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
TÜBİTAK-BİLGEM has started the qualification tests of the EHPOD/EDPOD Electronic Warfare and Electronic Support Pod to be used by F-16 Fighter Jets



its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
The EHPOD System is able to provide users with “considerably more” effective radiated power than the AN/ALQ-211(V)9 Pod in the inventory of Turkish Air Force

EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
1662776073768.jpeg

1662777522855.png

1662776133900.png
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,680
18
39,004
Country
United States
Location
United States
MMM-E said:
TÜBİTAK-BİLGEM has started the qualification tests of the EHPOD/EDPOD Electronic Warfare and Electronic Support Pod to be used by F-16 Fighter Jets



its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
The EHPOD System is able to provide users with “considerably more” effective radiated power than the AN/ALQ-211(V)9 Pod in the inventory of Turkish Air Force

EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
View attachment 877600
View attachment 877605
View attachment 877601
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure PAF will induct them as soon as TurAF inducts them....
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,985
-40
8,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
60 CCIP modernized F-16C equipped with Aselsan SPEWS-II Self protection Electronic Warfare Suite



53 mass production systems
7 pilot systems


Integrated Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and ElectronicCountermeasures (ECM) Suite providing the pilot with situational awareness and deceptive RF jamming.


With its radar warning receiver, the SPEWS-II system can detect radar signals coming from homing missiles and warn the jet's pilot. The system's electronic countermeasure capabilities allow it to confuse the signals that enable missiles to find planes and to deceive the missiles by sending signals showing the aircraft in different locations.

The protection against radar-guided missile threats will be especially useful in Turkiye's cross-border operations
1662798304587.jpeg

1662798324078.png
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
4,107
-1
5,722
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
I am pretty sure PAF will induct them as soon as TurAF induct them....
Click to expand...

The development and investment of the Turkish defence industry is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan since "sliced bread as we say in the UK".

Turkey offers the ability to procure hight quality systems manufactured to NATO standards that are currently off bounds to Pakistan due to the focus the west is placing on building up India.

Pakistan will of course maintain its procurement lines within China - but it will now supplement them with systems from Turkey and everything indicates that is what Pakistan is looking to do across the Airforce, Navy etc..
 
Last edited:
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
863
-4
1,247
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
MMM-E said:
TÜBİTAK-BİLGEM has started the qualification tests of the EHPOD/EDPOD Electronic Warfare and Electronic Support Pod to be used by F-16 Fighter Jets



its DRFM technology is optimized as the self-protection pod of the F-16s
The EHPOD System is able to provide users with “considerably more” effective radiated power than the AN/ALQ-211(V)9 Pod in the inventory of Turkish Air Force

EHPOD will enable F-16 to protect itself against air defense elements during joint operations
View attachment 877600
View attachment 877605
View attachment 877601
Click to expand...
waiting for the greek troll to ruin this thread as well
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
4,949
8
7,126
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Turkey has a large F16 fleet and reequipping them with new gadgets will cost billons

so its very good to see here the Turks doing all the work and installing their own systems

kind of difficult since its a Foreign platform but they can certainly start this process which will help their own fighter aircraft programme
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,985
-40
8,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Network centric warfare capability since 2015



Turkiye spent $5,4 billion for network centric warfare capability

-- CCIP Modernization for 163 F-16C/D block52 standard ( $3,9 billion ) since 2015
-- 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs ( $1,5 billion ) since 2015


CCIP modernization made Turkish F-16s more lethal, survivable and network-centric weapon system


BVR COMBAT

-- 163 CCIP modernized F-16s with link-16 datalink
-- 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs 600 km MESA Radar
-- 120 km AIM-120C7 networked air to air Missile

1662992543203.jpeg

Link-16 Tactical Data Link
1662990837037.png



to use network centric Warfare with Boeing E-7T AEWC to detect F-16V from 350-400 km away

Turkish F-16s can use Boeing E-7T AEWC Radar to detect F-16V from 350-400 km away and to guide 120 km AIM--120C7 air to air missile on F-16V in BVR combat

1662992365221.jpeg

1662992348302.jpeg
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,985
-40
8,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Let's imagine a scenario where we go to war with Greece



BVR COMBAT

Let's assume that the war will start with the encounter of the Fighter Jets. In this case,

Our Boeing E7-T AEWCs can detect Greek Fighter Jets from long distances thanks to their 600 km long-range MESA Radar, can direct Turkish F-16s accordingly, and most importantly, they can put radar locks on Greek Fighter Jets and transfer this to the screens of Turkish F-16s via link16 data link

In this way, Turkish F-16s can be ready to fire directly without the need for their radar to scan for enemy Fighter Jets
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
8,985
-40
8,420
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
The USA is paving the way for our National Aviation Industry



USA : No PREDATOR UCAV to Turkiye
TURKIYE : Ok , No problem we will develop our own UCAVs

RESULT : Turkiye has become Drone superpower in the World
( TB-2 , ANKA , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI )

1663035430633.jpeg

1663035526801.jpeg

1663035444521.jpeg

1663035383169.png




By not providing Predator UCAVs, the USA paved the way for our National UCAVs.
( TB-2 , ANKA , AKSUNGUR , AKINCI )

Now, what do you think would be the result of not giving us F16?
1663034990754.jpeg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1569408155519418369
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MMM-E
Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in 2025
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
Hold the door
H
MMM-E
  • Locked
New Military Capabilities for the Turkish Armed Forces
2 3
Replies
34
Views
1K
Amaa'n
Amaa'n
The SC
The new ALQ-131C electronic warfare pod for F-16 operators
Replies
0
Views
741
The SC
The SC
dBSPL
Turkey Builds A Hyperwar Capable Military
Replies
1
Views
719
EAGLE777
EAGLE777
D
IAI Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Deal for AESA Airborne Self Protection Jammer Pods for an Air Force in Asia
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom