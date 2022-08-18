Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in 2025

No any chance for enemy Air Forces against the Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean

KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet with long range air to air missiles for network-centric warfare

Long range Radars for cooperative engagement and sensor network with integrated fire control capabilities

HAVASOJ next generation Jammer to provide stand-off jamming to blind enemy communication systems and radars ( air defense, early warning, etc )

Long Range Air Defense Systems for Counter Air capability to block Enemy Fighter Jets in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean

Stealth Fighter Jets armed with long range air to air missiles for network-centric warfareSIPER and S400 Air Defense Systems for Counter Air capabilityHAVASOJ next generation Jammer to provide stand-off jamming for degradation of early warning radarsE-7T AEWCs and EIRS long range Radars for cooperative engagement and sensor network with integrated fire control capabilities-- KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet-- HAVASOJ stand off Jammer Aircraft-- Boeing E7-T AEWCs-- 600 km EIRS Early Warning AESA Radar-- Link-16 and KEMENT Data Links-- GOKDOGAN and GOKHAN BVR Air to Air Missiles ( range of 100-200 km )-- SIPER and S400 Air Defense Systemsin BVR combat , stealth KIZILELMA will advantage against Rafale , SU-35 , F-15 , F-16. Fighter Jets because of 4th gen Fighter Jets with bigger RCSKIZILELMA will carry air to air missiles in the internal weapon stations for stealth flight capability in BVR combatF-16V with AN-APG-80 AESA Radar can detect KIZILELMA from 20-25 km awayRAFALE with RBE2 AESA Radar can detect KIZILELMA from 20-25 km awayon the other hand KIZILELMA with MURAD AESA Radar can detect F-16V and RAFALE from 100-110 km awayThe radar is capable of simultaneous air and sea search, fighter control and area search, with a maximum range of over 600 km (look-up mode)The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar ( air defense, early warning, etc )The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the worldBlock-0 : range of 70 kmBlock-1 : range of 100-120 kmSuperior fire power with 40N6E missiles