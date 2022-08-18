What's new

Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in 2025

No any chance for enemy Air Forces against the Turkish Air Force unmatched new War Concept in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean



1 ) Stealth Fighter Jets armed with long range air to air missiles for network-centric warfare
2 ) SIPER and S400 Air Defense Systems for Counter Air capability
3 ) HAVASOJ next generation Jammer to provide stand-off jamming for degradation of early warning radars
4 ) E-7T AEWCs and EIRS long range Radars for cooperative engagement and sensor network with integrated fire control capabilities


-- KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet
-- HAVASOJ stand off Jammer Aircraft
-- Boeing E7-T AEWCs
-- 600 km EIRS Early Warning AESA Radar
-- Link-16 and KEMENT Data Links
-- GOKDOGAN and GOKHAN BVR Air to Air Missiles ( range of 100-200 km )
-- SIPER and S400 Air Defense Systems




KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet with long range air to air missiles for network-centric warfare

in BVR combat , stealth KIZILELMA will advantage against Rafale , SU-35 , F-15 , F-16. Fighter Jets because of 4th gen Fighter Jets with bigger RCS

KIZILELMA will carry air to air missiles in the internal weapon stations for stealth flight capability in BVR combat


F-16V with AN-APG-80 AESA Radar can detect KIZILELMA from 20-25 km away
RAFALE with RBE2 AESA Radar can detect KIZILELMA from 20-25 km away

on the other hand KIZILELMA with MURAD AESA Radar can detect F-16V and RAFALE from 100-110 km away


KIZILELMA will detect F-16V , Rafale , before F-16V , Rafale detect stealth KIZILEMA and game over in BVR combat
1660834810870.jpeg

1660834831508.jpeg

Long range Radars for cooperative engagement and sensor network with integrated fire control capabilities


4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs

The radar is capable of simultaneous air and sea search, fighter control and area search, with a maximum range of over 600 km (look-up mode)
1660835136583.png

1660835163247.jpeg



600 km EIRS Early Warning AESA Radar
1660835398280.jpeg





HAVASOJ next generation Jammer to provide stand-off jamming to blind enemy communication systems and radars ( air defense, early warning, etc )


The HAVA SOJ will be able to detect, identify , deceive and blind enemy communication systems and radar ( air defense, early warning, etc )

The HAVA SOJ system which has superior technological features than the KORAL Land Based Remote Electronic Support/Electronic Attack (KARA SOJ) system will combine many electronic warfare capabilities on an aircraft. There is no other system with this quality known in the world
1660835774318.jpeg

1660835757897.png





Long Range Air Defense Systems for Counter Air capability to block Enemy Fighter Jets in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean


SIPER Air Defense System

Block-0 : range of 70 km
Block-1 : range of 100-120 km

1660836030367.jpeg

1660836050903.jpeg



S400 Air Defense System

Superior fire power with 40N6E missiles
1660836117603.jpeg

1660836138353.jpeg
 
Same things again and again. It's like trying to brainwash people. The same lists of weapons,the same threads with different names,the same flexing,the same fantasies.

Yes,we all know you'll say "This not fantasy,this is truth".

How much are they paying you to brainwash PDF with "invincible Turkiye" thread spam?

@waz Ya bhai,haram. It's like...the 100st thread with the same bull.

He just posted one called "New Military Capabilities for the Turkish Armed Forces" 8 days ago.

9022141.jpg
 

