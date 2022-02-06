What's new

Turkish Air Force Prepares for Super Mushshak Deliveries

The Turkish Air Force Command will receive the first batch of MFI-395 Super Mushshak Trainer Aircraft as of the second half of this year.

Super-Mushshak-780x470.jpg


An agreement was signed between Turkey and Pakistan in 2016 for the supply of 52 PAC MFI-395 Super Mushshak Trainer Aircraft. Pakistan Aviation Complex (PAC) continues assembly and testing activities of Super Mushshak aircraft for the Turkish Air Force Command.

Last year, it was learned that the first Turkish Super Mushshak aircraft with the tail number "21-6462" made its first flight. Finally, the Turkish Air Force painted Super Mushshak aircraft with the tail number "21-001" was displayed during the flight. This aircraft is estimated to be the first aircraft will be delivered to Turkey.

According to the information obtained by SavunmaSanayiST.com from Pakistani sources, Pakistan will deliver the first batch of MFI-395 Super Mushshak Trainer Aircraft to Turkey in the second half of this year. It has been learned that nearly 20 aircraft have been produced by PAC so far.

Pilots who started training with Super Mushak are expected to continue their training activities with HÜRKUŞ-B and – when it enters the inventory, HÜRJET –, respectively.

Pakistan preferred Turkey for mega defense procurement projects such as the Agosta 90B Submarine Modernization, the procurement of 4 MİLGEM Corvettes and the procurement of 30 T129 ATAK Attack Helicopters in the last 3-4 years.

Türk Hava Kuvvetleri Super Mushshak Teslimatına Hazırlanıyor

Türk Hava Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı, ilk parti MFI-395 Super Mushshak Eğitim Uçağı'nı bu yılın ikinci yarısından itibaren teslim alacak.
