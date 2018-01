Erdogan has criticized the administration of former US President Barack Obama for failing to keep its promises to Turkey in Syria.



“There was an operation during Mr. Obama’s administration. That operation aimed to clear terrorists from Manbij. But he failed to keep up to his promise and cheated us,” Erdogan said, adding that Ankara has done its part, but Washington has not.



“They [the Obama administration] promised they would send the terrorists in this area to the East of the Euphrates and leave Manbij,” he stressed.

