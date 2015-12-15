What's new

Turkish - Afghan brotherhood from past to the present

1913 - Afghanistan's first hospital was established by Turkish advisers at the request of King Habibullah Khan.

1919- Turkey and Afghanistan fought for independence in the same period. There is a martyrdom monument named Mehmet Afghanistan in Çanakkale, Turkey.

Afghanistan, which gained its independence in 1919, took Turkey as an example in the field of modernization. Afghanistan benefited from Turkish consultants in the military , education and cultural fields.

1921- Although the Turkish War of Independence continued, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk did not refuse the request for military training aid from the Afghan king Emanullah Khan, and TR continued its support of doctors, officers and teachers until the 2nd World War.

1921-During the Turkish War of Independence, Afghanistan supported the Turkish nation in many ways, politically, diplomatically and economically. On March 1, 1921, a friendship and alliance agreement was signed between the two countries, and Afghanistan became the first state to recognize the Turkish Grand National Assembly. At the same time, Afghanistan is the first country to send a diplomatic representative to Ankara.

In the two sentences of the agreement dated March 1, 1921, brotherhood is expressed as follows: The fate and happiness of these two countries are each other's. If the enemy is attacking one, it mean also an attack against the other country.

Turkey appointed the hero of the defense of Medina, Fahrettin Türkkan Pasha, as the first Turkish ambassador to Kabul. Atatürk, who opened the Ankara Embassy of Afghanistan on July 10, 1921, personally hung the Afghan flag on the pole.

1928- Afghanistan King Emanullah Khan and his wife Queen Sureyya visited Turkey in 1928 and this visit also went down in history as the first visit of a foreign head of state to Turkey.
 
The king & queen were installed by British and deeply unpopular among masses esp. after the betrayal of king towads tribes in third anglo war where he signed the armistice of surrender without letting the word out...Later the new king wanted to 'radically' modernise his state and for that he started a proactive campaign for which he imported dozens of rolls royce. The queen did the honors by pulling off the scarf from the balcony throwing it into to a cheering crowd. The queen btw considered as first visitor to turkish republic was of a sketchy reputation for her dad Mahmoud tarzi who was known for his Free Masonic membership and contributions to the fraternity. Anyways back to amanullah modernization frenzy who wanted afghan women to start wearing skirts.. and intermingle with men. The repurcussions to which were soo strong the that a civil war erupted in Afghanistan.the king was captured and shot. Celebrations erupted across Afghanistan. I dont understand what Turkey achieves of recalling 'brotherly' past with a monarchy that's burried in history and only cheered by a few in Afghanistan.
 
Are you jealous?
 
