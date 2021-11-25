Turkish Aerospace Industries opens new office in Malaysia

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) on Wednesday opened a new engineering and design office in Malaysia."Turkish Aerospace will continue its investments and collaborations in Malaysia for the development of new generation technologies, particularly in the field of defense industry and aviation."As one of the leading companies in the global aviation industry, it has expanded its reach further by establishing more than 10 technology offices around the world,' Turkish Aerospace said at the new office launch today.This is the second Turkish Aerospace office branch overseas we got one in Pakistan and now Malaysia