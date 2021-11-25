What's new

Turkish Aerospace Industries opens new office in Malaysia

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) on Wednesday opened a new engineering and design office in Malaysia.
"Turkish Aerospace will continue its investments and collaborations in Malaysia for the development of new generation technologies, particularly in the field of defense industry and aviation.

"As one of the leading companies in the global aviation industry, it has expanded its reach further by establishing more than 10 technology offices around the world,' Turkish Aerospace said at the new office launch today.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1463844712239009796

This is the second Turkish Aerospace office branch overseas we got one in Pakistan and now Malaysia
Titanium100 said:
Would be interesting to see what their cooperation would yield in the coming years
We will see alot of activity specifically from the Pakistan branch is my hope because there is room for alot of collab specifically in hypersonic technology
 
Battlion25 said:
We will see alot of activity specifically from the Pakistan branch is my hope because there is room for alot of collab specifically in hypersonic technology
Hypersonic technology is definitely an obligation and a must including HGV
 
