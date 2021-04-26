Turkish Aerospace delivers the 300th Composite section to Airbus Turkish Aerospace announced in tweet that the company has delivered 300th composite section to Airbus within the scope of Airbus A320 Section 19 Barrel program....

Turkish Aerospace announced in tweet that the company has delivered 300th composite section to Airbus within the scope of Airbus A320 Section 19 Barrel program.In the tweet the company announced the following:"#TurkishAerospace delivered, 300th unit within the #Airbus Section Barrel Program, in which we continuously provide superior quality performance and timely delivery since 2017."Turkish Aerospace announced on April 14 that it has completed the modification and production of the first "Section-18" panels of the A321XLR model, designed for long flights of the A320 family, the new generation passenger aircraft developed by Airbus.