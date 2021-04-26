What's new

Turkish Aerospace delivers the 300th Composite section to Airbus

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
483
2
958
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey

4/24/2021

Turkish Aerospace announced in tweet that the company has delivered 300th composite section to Airbus within the scope of Airbus A320 Section 19 Barrel program.

In the tweet the company announced the following:
"#TurkishAerospace delivered, 300th unit within the #Airbus Section Barrel Program, in which we continuously provide superior quality performance and timely delivery since 2017."

Turkish Aerospace announced on April 14 that it has completed the modification and production of the first "Section-18" panels of the A321XLR model, designed for long flights of the A320 family, the new generation passenger aircraft developed by Airbus.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1385848097566244865

www.defensehere.com

Turkish Aerospace delivers the 300th Composite section to Airbus

Turkish Aerospace announced in tweet that the company has delivered 300th composite section to Airbus within the scope of Airbus A320 Section 19 Barrel program....
www.defensehere.com www.defensehere.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom