Turkish actor Cavit Çetin Guner reaches Islamabad

Cavit Çetin Güner, who essays the character of Dogan Alp in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul has landed in Islamabad in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Guner turned to Instagram and shared a short video clip of Pakistani folk music and wrote, “Gooood morning, Islamabad, Pakistan.”



Earlier, the Turkish actor shared the exciting news that he was coming to Pakistan by posting a picture of his boarding pass.

Guner essays the role of Dogan Alp, Ertugrul’s close aide in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Turkish stars popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after the drama series started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.

Also, leading actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has confirmed his much-awaited visit to Pakistan.



Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu quoting Frontiers World, a London-based events management outfit, reported that Altan aka Ertugrul will be visiting Pakistan in October.

According to the press release of Frontiers World, the outfit organising the trip of in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT, a three-day star-studded tour ‘Jashn-e-Ertuğrul’ from 9-11 October will bring Altan face-to-face with his fans across Pakistan.

Engin will meet his fans in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Turkish epic star will hold an exclusive on-stage question and answer sessions.

 
