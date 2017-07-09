What's new

Turkification of Anatolia

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 17, 2009
5,337
24
22,344
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Kings and Generals' historical animated documentary series on the history of Ancient Civilizations and Nomadic Cultures continues with a video on the Seljuk Turkification of Anatolia - the period that started in the XI century with the battle of Manzikert and was largely concluded by the XV century when the Ottomans rose to power, as the Seljuks and other Turkic peoples entered Anatolia, slowly pushing the Greeks and other locals to the coastal regions, slowly weakening the Eastern Roman Empire.

Although I don't deny religious persecution of various faiths but in most of these channels Islamic conquests whether Arab, Turks or any other Muslim empires are often exaggerated with ruthless pillage and plunder of cities which can be seen in this video and strongly disagree with the rhetoric that Islam was spread by sword.
 
Last edited:
Philip the Arab

Philip the Arab

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2018
5,950
6
5,099
Country
Jordan
Location
United States
dexter said:

Kings and Generals' historical animated documentary series on the history of Ancient Civilizations and Nomadic Cultures continues with a video on the Seljuk Turkification of Anatolia - the period that started in the XI century with the battle of Manzikert and was largely concluded by the XV century when the Ottomans rose to power, as the Seljuks and other Turkic peoples entered Anatolia, slowly pushing the Greeks and other locals to the coastal regions, slowly weakening the Eastern Roman Empire.
Click to expand...
Turkification was very efficient on the Anatolian inhabitants.

Arabization was a bit less hard considering the shared Semetic heritage among inhabitants of the region. Turks and Anatolians had almost nothing in common imo.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
Turkification of Balkan, Caucasian, Armenians, Assyrians etc.
Replies
0
Views
675
Aramagedon
A
M
Mass rapes of Aryan Caucasian muslims by Buddhist Mongoloids
Replies
1
Views
2K
ManUNITEDglory
M
M
Why Turks has been historically powerful in terms of military?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
18K
-SINAN-
-SINAN-
C
The Great Seljuq Empire
Replies
2
Views
2K
Brutas
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom