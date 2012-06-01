/ Register

Turkic - Anatolian Music

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Axa-, Jun 1, 2012.

  1. Jun 1, 2012 #1
    Axa-

    Axa- FULL MEMBER

    TURKISH MUSIC





     
  2. Jun 1, 2012 #2
    XILLAX

    XILLAX FULL MEMBER

    Isn't it a Defence forum here ???
     
  3. Jun 1, 2012 #3
    LegionnairE

    LegionnairE SENIOR MEMBER

    lol it is not a defence forum but it's a "defence forum" :)
     
  4. Jun 1, 2012 #4
    Killuminati

    Killuminati SENIOR MEMBER

    Maybe music can sound good but i am agains it. The Islam forbids any kind of music.
     
  5. Jun 1, 2012 #5
    what

    what SENIOR MEMBER

    Then move to ******* Saudi Arabia or keep your beliefs to yourself.
     
  6. Jun 1, 2012 #6
    Serpentine

    Serpentine INT'L MOD

    You are joking right?
     
  7. Jun 1, 2012 #7
    Targon

    Targon SENIOR MEMBER

    Looks like Saudi way of Islam slowly spreads...
     
  8. Jun 1, 2012 #8
    Axa-

    Axa- FULL MEMBER

    Depend what kind of music bro..
     
  9. Jun 1, 2012 #9
    BronzePlaque

    BronzePlaque SENIOR MEMBER

    He is just being sarcastic
     
  10. Jun 1, 2012 #10
    Ir.Tab.

    Ir.Tab. FULL MEMBER

    Your kind is halal, keep posting please.

     
  11. Jun 1, 2012 #11
    Targon

    Targon SENIOR MEMBER

    So there is kind of music which is sin ?
     
  12. Jun 1, 2012 #12
    BronzePlaque

    BronzePlaque SENIOR MEMBER

    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
  13. Jun 1, 2012 #13
    Axa-

    Axa- FULL MEMBER

  14. Jun 1, 2012 #14
    BronzePlaque

    BronzePlaque SENIOR MEMBER

    No i dont think so
     
  15. Jun 1, 2012 #15
    Axa-

    Axa- FULL MEMBER

    Some Music can have bad impact on you

    Back to topic: guys either post your favorite Turkish music or get lost from this thread.
     
