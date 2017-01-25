-------------------------------------------------​

Turki Al-Faisal:If the Arab Gulf states intend to acquire a nuclear weapon in the event that Iran acquires a nuclear weapon; I believe that it has the capabilities through which it can accomplish what it intends to do.The question is: What are the real capabilities of the Gulf states to produce a nuclear weapon?The GCC has Political, military and economic power..The prince does not speak out of thin air ... Generally, on the same day that Iran declares it is a nuclear state, Saudi Arabia will announce it too..Whoever believes that Saudi Arabia has begun to think about military nuclear capabilities after the Iranian nuclear program is delusional and does not know who the Saudis are.Turki Al-Faisal, head of General Intelligence in one of the most momentous, powerful and starting stages of the Saudi state.At that stage, KSA supported Iraq's nuclear and missile program. At that stage, KSA headed to Latin America, and the matter came to decorate the President of Argentina with the King Abdul Aziz medal, which is given only to those who rendered very worthy services to KSA..At that point KSA got the east winds CF3A missies.. Anyone who knows these missiles knows that they were not manufactured with a conventional warhead, and were only designed as a deterrent nuclear weapon..At the same time KSA called him "the hawk" and the US was prevented from getting close to this hawk by expelling its ambassador for trying that. Relations with the US became tense, and KSA reached one stage before the collision with Usrael.. At that point, in August 91, the Soviet Union was liberated ... from the veil of iron..Before the Iron Star fell completely on December 91 ..As of January 92, Cash was the only ruler of everything that was sold ... and what was sold was priceless ...It was at that stage that the Islamic atomic bomb arose ..With full Saudi political, economic and military support,,...And at that point, Turki al-Faisal was head of General Intelligence..Therefore, when he speaks, he is listened to with attention, for he is the most knowledgeable of what sleeps quietly and silently in large ants' homes..* KSA has Nuclear weapons ..according to US intelligence