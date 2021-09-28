Turkey’s Uyghur dilemma in the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative

There are a lot of misinformation in this article. Uyghurs have never been independent, they are constantly surrendering to different rulers. Uyghurs originally lived in the current Mongolian plateau. If they want to restore their country, they should find a much weaker opponent, the Republic of Mongolia. When the Uyghurs in the Mongolian plateau were destroyed by the Kyrgyz, they fled to China's Western Regions. The Uyghurs wiped out the Tocharians of Iranian descent, that is, they killed all the men and raped the local women. Achieved population substitution. This is why many Uyghurs seem to have East Asian characteristics, and many people seem to have Caucasian characteristics. After the decline of the Tang Dynasty, the people who ruled there were Tibetans, then the Xiliao founded by the Khitans from northern China, and then the Mongols, then the Ming Dynasty, and then the Qing Dynasty. After the fall of the Qing Dynasty, it was the Republic of China. During the Uyghurs in China’s civil war and resistance to Japanese invasion, Uyghurs may have colluded with the Soviet Communist Party to establish a short-term regime. In fact, this is separatism that is not recognized by any international law. Now the whole world does not recognize the illegal state established by Russia in Ukraine. No country recognizes the independence of the Kurds in Iraq.

This is a total treason and evil, and should be punished. They were lucky. At that time, China and the Soviet Union were friendly, and they escaped punishment. Everyone knows how the Soviet Union dealt with Chechnya, exiled all Chechens to Siberia, killing half of the Chechen population.



Uyghurs don't have any difficulties. If they do, it is their own trouble. I am a Uyghur online member established by Yilihamu, a Uyghur professor sentenced to life imprisonment。I often go to Uyghur online to see what Uyghurs are thinking. Some Uighurs said that if the Japanese killed all the Chinese during World War II, they would be neighbors with the highly developed and civilized Japan. Other Uyghurs said they were unlucky and ruled by a backward and barbaric country like China. They would rather be ruled by the Japanese and Americans. Uyghurs also despise Chinese culture extremely. They say that they have come into contact with Arab, Persian, and Russian civilizations, and they simply despise China's civilization. Other Uyghurs said that they are white, Caucasian, and superior race, and should not be ruled by inferior East Asian yellow races.

These words are all I saw on the Uyghur online forum. I once sent a forum text message to Professor Yilihamu, sternly warning him not to allow these racial hate speeches, or he would go to jail sooner or later. Professor Yiliham wrote back to me saying that he was not afraid of the Chinese government at all. At that time, China’s leader was the weak Hu Jingtao government, so Ilham did not worry about the laws of the Chinese government at all.

I think all the Uyghurs’ problems stem from their disrespect for the Hans and racial discrimination against the Hans. The reason is simple. Compared with the previous rulers, the Mongols and Manchus, the Chinese were in a civil war during the Kuomintang period, and their management of Xinjiang was very weak, while the Communist Party was too tolerant and indulgent towards ethnic minorities out of the communist national concept. Tolerance is good, but for a rebellious minority, tolerance is indulgence. Uyghurs are extremely discriminatory and disrespect the Chinese civilization, while the Communist Party’s local governments have long become civil servants. Civil servants all over the world just want to get their wages and don’t get into trouble. They worry about the troubles caused by ethnic issues and use continuous indulgence against crimes by Uyghurs to gain temporary stability. Ignoring the extreme Islamization of Uyghurs in the past 40 years, they continue to become more like Taliban.

To put it bluntly, human nature is shameless and lowly. If the ruler is very cruel, and then a little indulges in the management of the slaves, the slaves will be grateful to the ruler. If the ruler was very tolerant to the slaves at first, and then slightly strengthened the punishment and management of the slaves, the slaves would hate the ruler. This comparison is not appropriate, but there is no difference in the essence of reality. China’s biggest mistake is to be too benevolent and tolerant to Uyghurs since the day Xinjiang was regained, and in exchange for it was a deep-rooted discrimination and hatred. If China is like the Tibetan-Buddhists Jungar Mongolians, they demanded Uyghurs to pay tribute of wine and women, ruling them brutally. Then relax a little bit, Uyghurs will completely fall in love with and respect Chinese civilization.

Now you know why Turks and Uyghurs respect Mongolian Genghis Khan the most. You know, Genghis Khan killed the most Turks.

Now that the Taliban controls Afghanistan, I suggest that if the Taliban want to maintain a long-term rule, they must first strictly enforce Islamic law to make people fearful, and then gradually abolish the strict legal provisions, and use more tolerant policies to change Afghanistan. To become another tolerant Islamic country like Pakistan or the UAE, all Afghans will fall in love with the Taliban