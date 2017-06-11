Turkey's Super Mushshak Delivery will start in June 2020

MFI-395 Super Mushshak Basic Training Plane Deliveries Will Start in June 2020!

İbrahim Sünnetçi, Cem Akalın

MFI-395 Super Mushshak Aircraft general features:

MFI-395 Super Mushshak BEU Technical Specifications

November 17, 2019Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), which participated in Dubai Airshow 2019 Exhibition with MFI-395 Super Mushshak Basic Training Aircraft (BEU), will start the Turkish Air Force installation in June 2020. According to information from the PAC officials that we had the opportunity to negotiate at the fair, the first three MFI-395 Super Mushshak BEUs to be produced for the Turkish Air Force will arrive in Ankara in June 2020 and if the acceptance tests to be carried out successfully here will be delivered to the end of 2020. Deliveries will continue in 10 batches every 6 months and all deliveries will be completed by the end of 2022.As it will be recalled, with the Initial Training Aircraft (BEU) Project carried out by SSB; Air Force Command (HvKK) to train pilots to serve in combat fleets and to accelerate their adaptation to new generation aircraft aimed to provide the most appropriate platform for beginner flight training. Currently, T-41 and SF-260D Planes are used by Turkish Air Forces in pilot flight training of pilot candidates.As a result of the evaluation of the tenders and tenders, the Defense Industry Executive Committee (SSİK) convened on 22 August 2016 and decided to start contract negotiations with PAC - Kamra Company. Following the completion of the contract negotiations carried out by the SSB, the preliminary agreement under the Project was signed on 23 November 2016 in Karachi and the official agreement in Pakistan was held with a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday 10 May within the scope of IDEF '17 International Defense Industry Fair.The T-41 and SF-260D aircraft, which were ordered to be delivered in 2017, were expected to replace 52 MFI-395 SuperMushshak Aircraft. However, due to different reasons, the Turkish Air Force MFI-395 Super Mushshak Aircraft could not be started until today.Propeller Engine,• Leg control between the legs,• IFF and GPS capable of interrogating friendly enemies,• UHF / VHF radioBasic maneuverability• Canopy providing good views to teachers and students ,• Short landing and take-off distance, low speed and final approach speeds, high side wind limit,• Low pitch and final approach speeds,By providing MFI-395 Super Mushshak Aircraft, flight trainings can be provided more effectively and effectively.With this project, it will be the first time an Air Force Super Mushshak of a NATO member country will be included in its inventory and will be used in training activities. solid and unshakeable friendship from Pakistan and Turkey will be riveted to the past thanks to this project and will be moved to a much more advanced, it will continue to increase in the future. MFI-395 SuperMushshak was selected by the Azerbaijani Air Force and 5 of the 10 aircraft ordered under the contract signed in Azerbaijan on July 27, 2017 were delivered in November 2018.: 23.5ft (7.15): 8ft to 6 inches (2.6m): 29ft (8.85m)11.9m2curbautomobile is 1.676lb (760kg)2.755lb (1.250kg)6-cylinder Textron Lycoming IO-540 V4A5260hp (at International Standard Atmosphere (ISA), 2.7oorpm)22,000ft (6,705m)1.220ft / min (8.6m / s)exceeded: 363km / h (196 knots, 226 mph)268km / h (145 knots, 166 mph)240km / h (130 knots, 149 mph)76km / h (52 knots, 60mil / h)+ 6 / -3G660lb (300kg at 6 external load stations under wing)47 Gallons (in two separate internal fuel tanks)cockpit, the Teacher Pilot and the Student Pilot (throw seats) sit side by side and the rear cabin has a seat option for third personnel.440nm (814km)4 hours 15 minutes9,500 hoursPakistan, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Nigeria, South Africa and Azerbaijan