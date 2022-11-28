Turkey’s Push to Change How the World Pronounces its Name Causes a Flap ​

​

In part weary of bird comparisons, the country wants everyone to say ‘Tour-key-yeh.’ The rebranding has been a head-scratcher for many people. ​

Players in action during the FIBA World Cup match between Turkey and Belgium in Istanbul. ​

PHOTO: SESKIMPHOTO/AVALON/ZUMA PRESS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, the US ambassador to Turkey, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. ​

PHOTO: TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Mayor Eric Adams delivers remarks about “Turkey” at the Turkish flag-raising ceremony in Manhattan last month. A colleague opted for “Türkiye.” ​

PHOTO: ED REED/MAYORAL PHOTOGRAPHY OFFICE

A rainbow in Istanbul, where officials want tourists to pronounce the country’s name as Tour-key-yeh. ​

PHOTO: ONUR DOGMAN/SOPA IMAGES/ZUMA PRESS

Turkey’s Push to Change How the World Pronounces its Name Causes a Flap In part weary of bird comparisons, the country wants everyone to say ‘Tour-key-yeh.’ The rebranding has been a head-scratcher for many people.