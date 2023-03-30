What's new

Turkey's parliament ratifies Finland's membership in NATO

Broccoli said:
Russia wanted less NATO but got this :close_tema:
Turkey's parliament ratifies Finland's membership in NATO

Turkey’s parliament on Thursday ratified Finland’s application to join NATO, lifting the last hurdle in the way of the Nordic country’s long-delayed accession into the Western military alliance.
Hey Finnish! Congratulations for joining the primary targets of Russian nuclear forces on the frontline. A frontline designed to destroy Europe.

Europeans are way more stupid than what i thought. Enjoy the show please, right after complete membership a couple of nuclear warheads will be pointed at your capital.
 
Finland has demonstrated effective cooperation on issues such as terrorist recruitment, drying up the financial pillars, and extradition of PKK and FETO members. It did not allow Koran burning provocations. It showed utmost sensitivity to provocations that would increase tension in the protests of Pkk sympathizer masses.

Some amendments to the Swedish constitution and the anti-terrorism law, which is expected to enter into force as of June 1, should meet our expectations. As a result of all these developments, we hope that in the future there will be a positive development that will not harm the friendship between Turkiye and Sweden and Sweden will become a member of NATO. Unfortunately, the Swedish authorities have been slow in taking action. This has upset us. Because we have always expressed our support for NATO's open door policy and expansion policy. We do not have a stance on whether any country should never be a member of NATO. In the past, Turkiye has even approved Greece's re-membership in good faith, without any preconditions. It was a major strategic mistake for the Swedish government to completely ignore or try to suppress Turkish sensitivities on an issue that requires Turkish approval. Fortunately, they are in a position to make amends, albeit belatedly with new legal arrangements.

Turkiye has made its reasons very clear from the very beginning. These reasons were then agreed between the parties in the tripartite memorandum with a very precise framework. The scope is to reach a consensus among the states that will enter into security cooperation, especially on the fight against terrorism. The shortcomings in this regard have been acknowledged by both the Finnish and Swedish authorities.

On Finland's NATO membership, I congratulate the Finns. I personally believe that it was not the right step for the Finnish nation (even though it's none of my business), but because of their concrete and sincere approach to the membership process, they became one of the fastest countries in NATO history to complete the membership process. Nobody asked them to change the name of their country or to formally give up some of their national interests. I hope the Swedish people will take the right lessons from this.
 
Muhammed45 said:
Hey Finnish! Congratulations for joining the primary targets of Russian nuclear forces on the frontline. A frontline designed to destroy Europe.

Europeans are way more stupid than what i thought. Enjoy the show please, right after complete membership a couple of nuclear warheads will be pointed at your capital.
Click to expand...

Already pointing at us.

Why not threaten with Russia rolling tanks into capital or do you believe those T-55 engines give up before even crossing the border? :D
 

