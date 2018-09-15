What's new

Turkey’s Naval Power Could Threaten Israel, Study Says

Turkey’s naval power is a growing concern for Israel as Ankara upgrades its maritime force to achieve regional dominance, research center warns.

Turkey's Naval Power Could Threaten Israel, Study Says 1
(Archive: Pixabay)

Turkey’s naval power is growing and poses a potential threat and future challenge for Israel, a new study warns. By now, the Turkish Navy is the strongest maritime force in the region, the Maritime Policy & Strategy Research Center says in its annual assessment.

Turkey’s naval strategy is changing as the country no longer focuses on its ties with NATO, Colonel (res.) Shlomo Guetta wrote in the University of Haifa study. Instead, Ankara is building a Navy that characterizes a regional power and can execute long-range operations, he said.

The analysis highlights key components of Turkey’s naval power that are of particular concern. Ankara is upgrading its submarine fleet with six advanced subs that will be completed in the coming years. Overall, the Turkish Navy is expected to field 12-14 modern submarines, giving it a clear advantage over Israel.

Turkey is also building multipurpose frigates and corvettes and arming them with Harpoon missiles, the study notes.

New strike capabilities
In parallel, the Turkish Navy is boosting its amphibious strike force and intervention capacity, Guetta says. A flagship project on this front is the construction of Anadolu, an amphibious assault ship that can serve as a light aircraft carrier.

US military expert Richard Parley estimated that the new warship will offer Turkey unprecedented amphibious strike capabilities in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean, the study says.

In addition, Turkey produces its own weapons and military gear, including cruise missiles with a range of hundreds of kilometers. Overall, Ankara has been shifting to self-production of naval assets and relies on German expertise to build submarines and other vessels.

In recent years, Turkey held huge naval exercises with over 100 ships and dozens of airplanes, the study says. By now, the Turkish Navy should certainly be considered a green-water navy that can operate far beyond the country’s shores, Guetta wrote.

The analysis notes that Turkey’s naval forces have limited operational experience, but gained valuable expertise by training with the US Navy.

Will Turkey confront Israel?
The study concludes that Turkey’s naval power mostly threatens its traditional regional rivals for now, and especially Greece and Egypt. However, it warns that Israel should seriously consider the potential threat as well.

Guetta points to Turkey’s economic interests at sea, fundamental hostility to Israel, and the regime’s lust for power and glory as factors of special concern. Given Israel’s dependency on sea exports, Jerusalem must not ignore Ankara’s impressive naval arsenal, he says.

Notably, an earlier study warned that Turkey could directly intervene in the next conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The Turkish government’s regional ambitions make a future conflict largely inevitable, the study predicted.

Source- https://israelradar.com/turkeys-naval-power-could-threaten-israel/
 
Nobody can match with Turkish military power in the region


I think İsraelis are smart

better to work with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean .... Turkey doesnt exclude anyone

Egypt and Turkey fixes relationships ,,,, why not with İsrael too
 
I don't see Turkey as a threat to Israel.

However, I see Erdogan as a threat to everyone with his maniacal unpredictable policies. He's fallen out with 99% of countries in the world at some point.

Besides. Israel has nuclear capable subs to take care of any pests. Israel has the ultimate toys.
 
I don't see Turkey as a threat to Israel.

However, I see Erdogan as a threat to everyone with his maniacal unpredictable policies. He's fallen out with 99% of countries in the world at some point.

Israel is enemy to Turkey since 1990s , far before than ERDOGAN

since 1990s , İsrael use The US , The UK and PKK Terrorists to destroy territorial integrity of Turkey,Iraq,Syria even also İran

-- invasion of Iraq by The US and The UK in 2001 , because of İsraeli interests
-- same senario in Syria now .. ( over PKK/YPG terrorists )
-- and since 1991 , The US-İsrael support PKK terrorism to destroy Turkey's territorial integrity



btw Turkish Armed Forces never will allow bandit countries like Israel,France,Greece to steal oil/gas reserves and MAVI VATAN from the Turks in the Eastern Mediterranean
 
if Turks wants , its so easy to develop nuclear warheads to arm Turkish Bombs,Ballistic and Cruise Missiles

Turkey has enough technology and money to do it ,,, Israel can not threat Turkey with nuclear weapons

forget about nuclear weapons .....

and both Countries can not attack each others
 
Israel is enemy to Turkey since 1990s , far before than ERDOGAN

since 1990s , İsrael use The US , The UK and PKK Terrorists to destroy territorial integrity of Turkey,Iraq,Syria even also İran

-- invasion of Iraq by The US and The UK in 2001 , because of İsraeli interests
-- same senario in Syria now .. ( over PKK/YPG terrorists )
-- and since 1991 , The US-İsrael support PKK terrorism to destroy Turkey's territorial integrity



That's an interesting story you've fabricated in your head.

Israeli and Turkish relations were booming before ErDOGan the Islamist came on the scene. Not only did he destroy relations with Israel, he destroyed relations with EVERY single country on earth and made Turkey much more isolated.

Israel will take whatever gas/oil they want and make great relations and deals with Greece and there is NOTHING ErDOGan will do about it because he can only bomb Kurdish villagers full of civilians like the coward that he is.
 
