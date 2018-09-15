Turkey’s Naval Power Could Threaten Israel, Study Says

MMM-E said: Israel is enemy to Turkey since 1990s , far before than ERDOGAN



since 1990s , İsrael use The US , The UK and PKK Terrorists to destroy territorial integrity of Turkey,Iraq,Syria even also İran



-- invasion of Iraq by The US and The UK in 2001 , because of İsraeli interests

-- same senario in Syria now .. ( over PKK/YPG terrorists )

-- and since 1991 , The US-İsrael support PKK terrorism to destroy Turkey's territorial integrity







btw Turkish Armed Forces never will allow bandit countries like Israel,France,Greece to steal oil/gas reserves and MAVI VATAN from the Turks in the Eastern Mediterranean Click to expand...

That's an interesting story you've fabricated in your head.Israeli and Turkish relations were booming before ErDOGan the Islamist came on the scene. Not only did he destroy relations with Israel, he destroyed relations with EVERY single country on earth and made Turkey much more isolated.Israel will take whatever gas/oil they want and make great relations and deals with Greece and there is NOTHING ErDOGan will do about it because he can only bomb Kurdish villagers full of civilians like the coward that he is.