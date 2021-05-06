What's new

Turkey’s indigenously-developed 1500 HP Tank Engine BATU Ignited for First Time

T-SaGe

T-SaGe

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2021
574
2
1,093
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey



Turkey today turned-on it’s indigenously developed 1,500-horsepower engine, BATU, that will power various armored vehicles and tanks, Defense Industries Presidency Head Ismail Demir said Wednesday.

Demir posted the informataion on his Twitter account with a video showing the ignition of the engine developed by BMC Power.

“Our defense industry is taking firm steps towards its targets in engine technology,” Demir said.

The locally-made engine is also set to power Turkey’s domestic main battle tank (MBT), Altay. The BATU is a 12-cylinder, V-type, water-cooled turbodiesel power unit. The engine will produce 1,500 horsepower and 4600 Nm of torque.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389870572688093186
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom