Turkey’s indigenously-developed 1500 HP Tank Engine BATU Ignited for First Time

Turkey today turned-on it’s indigenously developed 1,500-horsepower engine, BATU, that will power various armored vehicles and tanks, Defense Industries Presidency Head Ismail Demir said Wednesday.Demir posted the informataion on his Twitter account with a video showing the ignition of the engine developed by BMC Power.“Our defense industry is taking firm steps towards its targets in engine technology,” Demir said.The locally-made engine is also set to power Turkey’s domestic main battle tank (MBT), Altay. The BATU is a 12-cylinder, V-type, water-cooled turbodiesel power unit. The engine will produce 1,500 horsepower and 4600 Nm of torque.